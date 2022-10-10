Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One day, pundits pontificate that midterm polls are about to “shift direction.” Next, they say Senate races are narrowing. Then another scandal breaks regarding Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, and in Pennsylvania, new polls show that Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s lead is growing. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Maybe Democrats have lost momentum in the House, though Cook Political Report’s David Wasserman finds that “seven of our ten rating changes favor Democrats.” That suggests there’s an unusual trend afoot. “It’s rare that so many race ratings shift toward the president’s party in a midterm year,” he writes.

Maybe President Biden’s improving poll numbers bode well for Democrats. On the other hand, Biden’s misguided and embarrassing effort to pry Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman away from Russia has come to naught, and he is now facing a Saudi effort to hike gas prices. That’s never helpful for the party in power.

Advertisement

The point is that pundits need a healthy dose of humility. They have yet to figure out precisely what went wrong with their modeling in 2016 and 2020 and their ongoing dilemma in figuring out who is a “likely voter." Oh, and remember that a great many of the polls in Senate races are within the margin of error, so what looks like a “shift” or a “narrowing” is likely statistical noise.

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow Add

One reasonable approach is to ignore it all and wait for election results. Political coverage has to keep turning the knobs and peering into the microscope to generate new takes. But that doesn’t mean news consumers should play along with the canard that a two-point lead in the polls followed by a two-point deficit means anything significant.

What we can say is that in Senate and gubernatorial races where the candidates have an established identity, candidate quality makes a difference. Months ago, few would have thought that Democrats would arguably be in better shape in Ohio’s Senate race than in Wisconsin’s. If Democrats win the former and lose the latter, you can attribute that counterintuitive result to the near-perfect campaign run by Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and the predictable troubles Democrats face when nominating a progressive vulnerable on issues such as crime in swing state.

Advertisement

Likewise, if Republicans lose what could have been winnable races in swing states (e.g., Senate races in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona; gubernatorial races in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Kansas), a good deal of the blame will go to defeated former president Donald Trump and his MAGA followers who picked election deniers and unhinged extremists to run in competitive contests.

Finally, the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision has plainly affected Democrats’ level of enthusiasm about the midterms, encouraged a disproportionate number of women to register to vote and introduced a powerful issue to counter inflation. Whether it will be “enough” to save both houses of Congress for Democrats is very much up in the air. But Dobbs certainly has changed the politics of abortion, put Republicans on defense and prompted Democrats to give full-throated support to the preservation of women’s rights to self-determination and health care. That might affect not only this election but also many to follow as Democrats strive to maintain their base of support among women, young people, suburbanites and college-educated voters.

In short, daily flyspecking in search of any slight movement in close races does not make for enlightening political coverage. More useful is to understand that polling uncertainty, candidate quality and developments such as Dobbs make races far more uncertain than the prognosticators would have us believe. Sometimes, you just have to wait to count the votes.

GiftOutline Gift Article