It’s uncommon in today’s brand of tribal politics for candidates in a heated, high-visibility reelection fight to turn against a tribal elder. But in her neck-and-neck bid for a third term from Virginia’s newly redrawn 7th Congressional District, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) made headlines recently by calling for fellow Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s replacement as House speaker. It was a bold but prudent move that carries more benefit than liability for Spanberger in her moderate-to-conservative district.

It isn’t the first time the moderate Spanberger has distanced herself from the progressive speaker from California. She has never supported Pelosi for speaker and made no secret of it since she flipped in the 2018 “blue wave” midterm election the largely suburban central Virginia district that Republicans had held for decades.

But on Sept. 30, Spanberger released a statement that rebuked the speaker over her handling of legislation intended to curb congressional stock trading. The legislation was a response to reports of ethically questionable and highly advantageous trades in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic by members of Congress with insider information about the deadly, oncoming crisis.

As The Post reported on Sept. 30, Pelosi and the House Administration Committee drafted a bill of their own that Spanberger said was “designed to fail.”

She said Pelosi promised a House vote on the trading-ban bill by the end of September, in time for Spanberger to tout her central role in a strong bipartisan stand against self-dealing by government insiders in her race against Republican Yesli Vega, a member of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. At the last minute, Democratic leaders unveiled their bill that experts say is too broad and is flawed by a massive loophole, a development that delayed any vote until after the congressional recess, pushing it into the post-election lame-duck session.

“This moment marks a failure of House leadership — and it’s yet another example of why I believe that the Democratic Party needs new leaders in the halls of Capitol Hill, as I have long made known,” Spanberger wrote.

That poses three potential scenarios for Spanberger after next month’s election, two of which would marginalize her if she’s reelected.

In the first (and most likely), the GOP wins a majority, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) replaces Pelosi as speaker, and Spanberger and the rest of her party are relegated to virtual irrelevance as the House minority.

In the second, Democrats retain their majority and reelect Pelosi as speaker, allowing her to bury Spanberger on meaningless committees as retribution.

Only in the third — and least likely — might Spanberger’s star ascend: The Democrats retain the majority and elect a new speaker, as she has advocated.

The downside for Spanberger is that she risks alienating some of her liberal Democratic supporters with her attack on Pelosi. But it’s a risk that is more than offset by the benefit of neutralizing claims Vega and the GOP make in campaign advertising that Spanberger “votes with Pelosi 100 percent of the time.”

The risk is further mitigated by the inability of Pelosi and Democratic leaders to throttle national financial support for Spanberger’s campaign. A net loss of just five seats gives the GOP the House majority, making Spanberger’s close race a must-win for Democrats.

The high stakes of the race are evident in the millions of dollars both sides have either spent or committed to the race that totaled $18 million as of Oct. 3, according to tracking by the nonpartisan and nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP).

This is the first race in the reapportioned district that encompasses suburban, exurban and rural areas of Virginia known for shifting partisan loyalties and an aversion for candidates seen as too far outside the mainstream.

According to VPAP, the precincts that constitute the new 7th District gave Republican Glenn Youngkin 52 percent of the vote last fall in his victorious race for governor, just one year after it voted for Democratic Joe Biden for president. The widest recent margin came in 2018 for Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat who garnered more than 55 percent of the vote in those precincts over a far-right Republican challenger.

In Virginia’s new swingable 7th District, Spanberger has little to lose, potentially much to gain, from attacking Pelosi.

