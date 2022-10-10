In their Oct. 6 Thursday Opinion essay, “IMF-World Bank meetings are the last port before the coming storm,” Lawrence H. Summers and Masood Ahmed had their priorities right in urging the Bretton Woods institutions to boldly tackle the challenges posed by global financial pressures, developing countries’ debt and the specter of future pandemics and climate change disasters when they meet in Washington this week.
But in an era of rising, inward-looking nationalism and global economic slowdown, such noble aspirations are likely doomed to fail.
John Starrels, Chevy Chase
The writer is a retired senior public affairs officer for the International Monetary Fund.