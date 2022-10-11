1 The cons of GOP control

Biden can spell out the chaos that awaits if Republicans win even one house of Congress or take key jobs responsible for running our elections. A GOP House can shut down the government (thereby suspending aid, for example, to Ukraine or funding for infrastructure or drug-cost plans), force a default on the debt, impeach Biden (as they have threatened to do) or Cabinet officials and, inevitably, engage in mind-numbing, hyperbolic investigations.

Worst of all, they can wreak havoc in counting the electoral votes in 2024. (Electoral Count Act reform has yet to pass, and even the best-constructed changes will not prevent attempted coups.) Congress can refuse to meet; election-denying governors can refuse to certify electors; and secretaries of state can engage in conspiracy-driven voting subversion. Biden should not be shy in saying that our next presidential election might make 2020 look like a seamless transfer of power.

