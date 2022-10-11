Regarding the Oct. 7 front-page article “Denial of 2020 is rife among GOP hopefuls”:
This campaign is, in fact, the ultimate act of cowardice by outright denial of accountability to the American people for elected public U.S. officeholders. To those who wage it, I say: Think of the soaring heights of courage shown by our soldiers and Marines on the beaches of Normandy and Iwo Jima who carried us to victory in World War II. Then face all veterans and all now serving in our military and dare to tell them the meaning of their sacrifice.
Robert Van Leeuwen, Bethesda