All Americans should be alarmed by the active campaign of U.S. citizens led by a former president to destroy democracy as we have known it in our country. As a Vietnam veteran, I am not only alarmed but also outraged by this coordinated effort to perpetuate the “big lie” about the 2020 election, to make voting harder and to drive a wedge between actual votes cast and final counts.

This campaign is, in fact, the ultimate act of cowardice by outright denial of accountability to the American people for elected public U.S. officeholders. To those who wage it, I say: Think of the soaring heights of courage shown by our soldiers and Marines on the beaches of Normandy and Iwo Jima who carried us to victory in World War II. Then face all veterans and all now serving in our military and dare to tell them the meaning of their sacrifice.