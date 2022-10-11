Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was a shock when I was confronted with an Oct. 2 advertisement featuring a large photograph of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the person responsible for the gruesome murder of Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the secret disposal of his body. The page was a “public service initiative” supported by concerned journalists.

How despicable, how disgusting that Mohammed bin Salman has not been brought to account. This is a failure on the part of the U.S. government. Murdering a journalist who lived in the United States is a serious affront to this country and to freedom of the press worldwide.

At least The Post has not forgotten; journalists around the world have not forgotten; I have not forgotten.

Now we see the results of the U.S. government’s “no accountability needed” policy. The crown prince and the House of Saud just thumbed their nose at Western inflation by cutting oil production. Meanwhile, Russia, Saudi Arabia and a few other political entities will benefit from the higher gas prices.

Sidney H. Moore, Annapolis

