A producer of the James Bond franchise recently commented that the next 007 might be in his 30s. I can’t stop thinking about this. “Mr. Bond,” the villain says. He strokes his cat. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight “James is fine,” Bond says. “Everyone at work calls me James. Every weirdly desperate-sounding fundraising email I get is addressed to James, too.”

“Okay, then,” the villain says. “James, then."

***

James Bond gets home from his latest mission, sighs heavily and goes to his computer. Two sales on Poshmark: one of an old watch that shot fire and another of a shoe that became a knife if you wiggled your toe correctly. Not bad. He prints out the shipping labels and goes to drop them in the mailbox.

***

“But once we get the SPECTRE agent into the pool,” M asks, “how do we kill him?”

“Can we delete the ladder?” Bond asks.

Nobody says anything.

“It’s a Sims reference,” Bond says. “I grew up with the Sims. I’m in my 30s now.”

***

Bond stares at an email from MI-6 with the subject line BUDGET CUTS.

***

James Bond is on a Tinder date.

“Ooh,” his date says, sitting down. “You’re in a suit!”

“Yes,” Bond says. He fidgets with his cuff.

“Is that, like, your thing?”

Bond swallows uncomfortably. “I don’t know,” he says. “I guess I do wear a lot of suits, but I don’t know that it’s a thing.” He flags down the waiter. “Martini,” he says. “Shaken, not stirred.”

“I’m sure he knows how to make a martini,” his date says. “You don’t have to tell him how to do his job.”

***

“Do you expect me to talk?” Bond asks.

The villain shakes his head. “No, Mr. Bond. I expect you to text.”

Bond sighs in relief.

***

James Bond is playing poker. He takes a sip of his drink. Suddenly he grows pale and his face turns white. The whole table watches him with bated breath. He sets his cards down with a shaking hand. “Oh, God! My Neopets!”

***

James Bond’s phone buzzes.

“007,” M says briskly, “can you work Saturday? 006 is out sick, and we need all hands on deck to cover the gap.”

“Sure,” James says. He used to do things on weekends. He was formerly very active in an adult kickball league. But lately he has mostly been watching a lot of television and then being surprised when it is after 1 a.m. Sometimes his shoulder bothers him for no clear reason.

“Thanks,” M says. “That’s what we love about you millennials — your sense of work-life balance.”

***

James Bond texts the group chat, as he does with all major life updates: “Just got my 00 status!” The bubble is frustratingly green because Kevin has an Android.

“Josh loved this,” his phone informs him.

“what is 00?” Tim asks.

“o.O,” Alex adds, helpfully.

“It’s a license to kill,” Bond texts back.

“Can u kill my landlord?” Kevin asks.

“I have several people you can kill,” Tim says.

“Like kill kill?” Alex asks. “wait for real?”

“Ya,” James types, “i have a license now.”

“How do u get that license? Do u start with manslaughter and work ur way up”

“Personally I would make better jokes given that James can literally kill you.”

“It’s not just me randomly killing people, it has to be kind of for state purposes lol,” Bond texts apologetically.

“Oh okay.”

“Are u coming to kickball this weekend?”

