As a mob rampaged through the Capitol to overturn Donald Trump’s presidential reelection loss, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is said to have screamed on the phone at Trump: “They’re trying to f---ing kill me!” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight A few weeks later, when details about the California Republican’s fears on Jan. 6, 2021, went public, McCarthy reportedly redirected his fury — away from Trump, and toward another GOP lawmaker who dared to tell the truth about his phone call with Trump.

These revelations — courtesy of two new books about Trump and the GOP — illustrate in fresh detail the craven depths McCarthy plumbed to protect Trump from accountability related to Jan. 6, after initially being horrified by Trump’s role in the insurrection.

But this also raises a forward-looking question: What is a man who literally feared that a Trump-incited mob would kill him — then spent the next 20 months engaged in a coverup on Trump’s behalf — capable of doing for Trump should he become House speaker?

McCarthy’s call with Trump is detailed in journalist Robert Draper’s new account of the radicalization of the GOP. It had already been reported that McCarthy pleaded with Trump to calm the rioters, to which Trump replied, “I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”

In Draper’s new account, we learn McCarthy feared his life was about to come to a violent end. After Trump snarled that McCarthy should be “more upset,” this happened:

“More upset?” McCarthy yelled back incredulously, according to an account he gave a few hours later to a Republican colleague. “They’re trying to f–ing kill me!”

After McCarthy’s security detail removed him, Draper reports, another Republican lawmaker remained behind, hiding crouched on a toilet while rioters tore through McCarthy’s suite.

Despite all this, McCarthy quickly pivoted to helping Trump obfuscate about the run-up to what happened that day. The second book, by Post reporter Karoun Demirjian and Politico’s Rachael Bade, reports that after Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) revealed some details about the McCarthy-Trump screaming match, McCarthy raged at her over it:

“I alone am taking all the heat to protect people from Trump! I alone am holding the party together!” he yelled at Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) during a previously undisclosed meeting in McCarthy’s office on Feb. 25, 2021. “I have been working with Trump to keep him from going after Republicans like you and blowing up the party and destroying all our work!”

Though they’re both denying the account, note McCarthy’s fear that if Republicans publicly told the truth about Trump’s Jan. 6-related conduct, it would provoke retaliation from Trump, fracturing the party. This book is clear on that point, reporting that McCarthy’s tirade launched “what would become a GOP-wide campaign to whitewash" what happened.

That whitewash included opposing a bipartisan commission to examine Jan. 6, trying to install Trumpist saboteurs on the House select committee that Democrats subsequently created and refusing to testify to it himself.

What’s now clearer than ever is that McCarthy saw helping with Trump’s insurrection coverup — which itself is arguably an extraordinary betrayal of the country — as essential to keeping the GOP united and on a path to win the House majority.

Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the Jan. 6 committee, says this new reporting strengthens the case that Trump sought to use mob violence to obstruct the official proceeding of counting the presidential electors — a potential crime — by impeding the lawmakers themselves.

“This is a meaningful corroborating detail in the already abundant evidence that Trump set about to interfere with this crucial federal proceeding, the peaceful transfer of power,” Raskin told me, noting that this also “underscores McCarthy’s complicity in helping Trump cover up for the dangerous violence that he had unleashed.”

Now imagine McCarthy as speaker of the House.

Someone capable of going to such extreme lengths for Trump — in order to continue “holding the party together” — would probably be willing to maximally employ the power of the House to harass or defund investigations or even prosecutions of Trump, as Trump is already demanding.

Some House Republicans are already floating ways a new majority could target investigations or prosecutions. Government shutdowns or debt ceiling breaches could be marshaled toward that end. If Trump is running for president in 2023 while investigations continue, impairing them would be even more imperative for McCarthy’s goal of “holding the party together.”

A House speaker willing to go to extreme lengths for Trump would also be in a position to help Trump or an imitator steal the 2024 election. If the Electoral Count Act of 1887 is not revised, and a democracy-sabotaging GOP governor could certify fake electors in a swing state, do you doubt that McCarthy’s House would vote to count those sham electors, creating chaos or worse?

“Trump was happy to put McCarthy’s life in danger, but McCarthy still quickly scrambled to kiss Trump’s ass, as Trump likes to put it,” Raskin told me. He added that the GOP “has become a dangerous cult of personality filled with toadies, sycophants and liars. They’re a threat to constitutional democracy.”

The new McCarthy revelations are not merely about filling in the historical record. They’re a clear warning of the future dangers our democracy faces.

