Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You’re reading Post Elizabeth, our newsletter following the British monarchy’s transition. Click here to get it in your inbox. 👑 Alert! The real 👑. Britain’s King Charles III will be crowned on May 6, 2023, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday, setting the stage for a spectacle of royal pomp and ceremony next spring.

Exactly how much spectacle and ceremony is not yet clear — and will be debated a lot over the next six-plus months. A palace statement said the coronation would involve traditional elements and would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future.” This points to a few challenges.

With energy prices rising and blackouts a risk this winter, Britain has economic problems beyond the currency’s recent plunge against the U.S. dollar. One issue: the optics of a lavish royal display at a moment of economic hardship for many. There’s the sheer expense of military and horse-drawn carriage parades across central London. The grand funeral processions of Queen Elizabeth II were a reminder of how Britain does this sort of pageantry — on a bigger scale than anyone else. But such grandeur also has high security costs, borne by the government.

Advertisement

A key question of Charles’s reign is how he will modernize the monarchy, with many expecting fewer members of the royal family to be supported by taxpayers. Going all-in on regal razzle-dazzle wouldn’t exactly dovetail with that approach. But for a once-in-a-reign event, it’s also not clear he would be willing to, say, ditch the elaborate gold coronation coach in favor of a procession of electric vehicles. (Even if Charles got the royal family’s first electric car, in 2018.)

Charles automatically became king on the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8. Similarly, Elizabeth instantly became queen after the death of her father, King George VI, on Feb. 6, 1952. That tradition is the basis for the historic proclamation: The king is dead! Long live the king! But the ceremony in which the new sovereign is officially crowned usually happens much later.

Here are the front covers of The Washington Post from Feb. 8, 1952, and June 3, 1953.



Queen Elizabeth II’s reign began in February 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI.



Her coronation took place in Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953. https://t.co/D1jdSxgz2f pic.twitter.com/xHjoka7yXv — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 8, 2022

There are a few reasons for the gap between the funeral of one monarch and the coronation of his or her successor. One simple factor involves mourning: The national mourning period set for Elizabeth II was 10 days; the royal family observed a slightly longer period. But in generations past, royal mourning went on for many months.

Advertisement

After the appointed time for grieving had passed, a committee would be formed to oversee the coronation — both the lengthy, multifaceted ceremony (and the dress code of those in attendance) and the various projects necessary to pull it off. The ceremony would often be timed for spring or early summer, in hopes of better weather for crowds lining the procession route.

For the 1953 ceremony, miles of stands were built along streets in central London to allow seating for thousands of people who wanted to see the procession. (Tickets, originally priced around 5 pounds, resold for as much as 40 and 50 pounds, according to one report — that would be about 1,500 pounds today.) In Westminster Abbey, tiers were constructed to fit the Britons, visiting royals and other international dignitaries; some reports say there were 8,000 guests, others say about 7,000. This time around, they’ll stick with the 2,000 or so seats that fit on the floor of the abbey.

During her three-hour coronation ceremony, the queen donned a plain gown before being anointed. The matters being decided today are not just costume changes (unlikely) and how to shorten the service (probably to something closer to an hour) but also the symbolism of the ceremony: Will Charles pledge to be Defender of the Faith, as past sovereigns have, or seek to broaden beyond the Church of England?

Advertisement

We’ll be watching for these and other details and will of course report back.

Birthday boy: May 6 might stand out to royal watchers for another reason. It’s also the birthday of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archie turns 4 on his grandpa’s coronation day.

Fun fact: Charles officially knighted the person who will coordinate the coronation ceremony, the Duke of Norfolk, last month.

Speak up: What are you hoping to see in the coronation — the ceremony itself or related processions? Tweet your ideas and questions to me (@Autumnsan1).

Don’t miss

1.

Who follows King Charles to the throne? The Post’s Júlia Ledur and Jennifer Hassan have mapped out the Windsor family tree, giving a visual guide to the line of succession.

2.

Can Charles modernize the monarchy and still keep the magic? asks Opinions columnist Eugene Robinson. “The question now is whether, in Britain, the phrase ‘modern monarchy’ turns out to be an oxymoron.”

3.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin traveled from Westminster Hall to Wellington Arch and to her final resting place, Windsor Castle, for her state funeral on Sept. 19. (Video: Alexa Juliana Ard/The Washington Post)

Our collection of memorable photos and videos from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Regram

We know. Emma, the late queen’s fell pony, is not part of the coronation news. But we appreciated her role in last month’s funeral procession, and we enjoy royal animal content.

Follow @washingtonpost and @postopinions on Instagram for more news coverage.

Do you have questions about Britain’s royal transition? Submit them here.

GiftOutline Gift Article