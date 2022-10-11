Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Republicans these days aren’t even bothering to disguise their racism or contempt for women. They flaunt their bigotry, daring the media to recoil. And they usually get away with it. Consider a recent statement from Sen. Tommy Tuberville. During a rally in Nevada on Saturday, the Alabama Republican declared that Democrats are “pro-crime.” He added: “They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”

This is a blatantly racist comment suggesting that Black people “do" crime. Why hasn’t the media forced Republicans to respond to it?

Or consider the recent comment in favor of forced-birth laws from New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Donald Bolduc. During a town hall in Auburn, N.H., last week, he weighed in on whether abortion laws should be left up to federal or state lawmakers. Here’s how he put it: “It belongs to the state. It belongs to these gentlemen right here, who are state legislators representing you.” He continued: “That is the best way I think, as a man, that women get the best voice. At the state level, not at the federal level.”

“It belongs to these gentlemen.” That statement received little national attention, but it gets at the heart of what Republicans want when they support abortion bans: male lawmakers forcing women to remain pregnant and give birth.

For Republicans, such comments are a no-lose proposition. Right-wing media will ignore them unless Democrats complain loudly. And the mainstream media rarely asks Republicans about extreme statements from members of their own party that demean women in interviews or news conferences, and if they do, they invariably let Republicans escape with some weak excuse (e.g., “I didn’t hear the remark”).

What should Democrats do if they want voters to understand the tenor of today’s Republicans? Tie Republican candidates up and down the ballot to remarks such as these. Otherwise, the GOP will continue waltzing along, denigrating and diminishing women.

And the mainstream media? Too many in the mainstream media are incapable or unwilling of taking on unacceptable pronouncements from Republicans. Questions such as “What do you think of the latest statement from Bolduc?” are almost designed to let Republican interviewees avoid comment. There appears to be no inclination to hold Republicans to account for misogynistic, racist or plain-old crazy comments.

Reporters must do better. Regarding Tuberville’s remarks, for example, interviewers must press Republicans again and again on the issue, no matter how this upsets the “flow” of the segment or detracts from other topics. Start with a question such as this: “Tuberville essentially said that Black Americans are responsible for crime. How can you defend this blatantly racist comment?” And if the interviewee attempts to say that Tuberville never brought up race, press them again: “He specifically mentioned reparations. Doesn’t that specifically refer to compensation for slavery?”

Moving on to innocuous subjects when Republicans deflect or minimize utterly unacceptable assertions aimed at women or minority groups provides a hole for them to escape accountability for their overt racism and sexism. Doing so only lowers the bar and gives a green light to other politicians to make equally vile or outlandish statements.

If you wonder how millions of people still support Republicans, you might start by seeing how the right-wing media insulates them from blame and the mainstream media normalizes their party. The onus of explaining the mentality of today’s MAGA GOP shouldn’t have to fall on the president and Democrats.

