Ohio is a solidly red state that former president Donald Trump won by eight points in 2020. Yet Democrat Tim Ryan is essentially tied with Trump sycophant J.D. Vance in the state’s U.S. Senate race. How is that possible? Well, consider Ryan’s performance in his debate with Vance on Monday in which the moderate Democrat gave a tutorial in demolishing a weaselly MAGA cultist.

Sure to go viral, Ryan tore into Vance for being a Trump bootlicker (well, he used stronger language):

Contrary to Republican claims that Democrats are soft on crime, Ryan also skewered Vance for promoting the legal defense fund for insurrectionists who assaulted police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “Can you imagine one guy saying out of one side of his mouth he’s pro-cop, and out of the other side of his mouth he’s raising money for the insurrectionists who were beating up the Capitol police?” Ryan declared.

Ryan not only tied Vance to Trump but also to the entire loony band that now dominates the GOP. “You’re running around with Lindsey Graham, who wants a national abortion ban. You’re running around with Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is the absolute looniest politician in America,” Ryan said. “This is a dangerous group!”

The overall impression from Ryan’s performance was that Vance is a smarmy lightweight beholden to extremists. Ryan took Vance to task for his nonprofit meant to combat opioid addiction, which did nothing of the sort. And he lit into Vance for sneering at support for Ukraine. As Ryan put it, “If J.D. had his way, [Vladimir] Putin would be through Ukraine at this point. He’d be going into Poland.”

On abortion, Ryan hammered Vance as endorsing a national abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest. And instead of getting forced into an nonsensical argument about third-trimester abortions (which rarely occur, and virtually always for a serious health issue), he reiterated that women should be able to make their own choices.

Yes, Vance was a highly vulnerable candidate far before the debate. And yes, Vance’s stiff and uncomfortable presence suggests that the format is not his strong suit. Nevertheless, Ryan’s performance should be mandatory viewing for Democratic contenders. They should pay attention to Ryan’s tone and demeanor. He repeatedly took down his opponent without appearing nasty. His tone was more incredulous (Can you believe this guy?) than angry. Ryan looks like a regular guy. He appeared totally at ease, often standing with one hand in his pocket. His entire persona reinforced his message that he’s part of the “exhausted middle class,” as he put it.

Ryan still has his work cut out for him, especially since incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has a solid lead at the top of the ticket. But he is running a more competitive race in a red state that is better attuned to his voters than virtually any Democrat in recent memory.

Democrats cannot afford to get pigeonholed as left-wing creatures of the national party. In that regard, Ryan is not afraid to criticize the president or vice president. And he has sets himself apart from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) instead of foolishly seeking his endorsement.

Interestingly, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) will appear at the City Club of Cleveland on Nov. 1 for a conversation with “PBS NewsHour’s” Judy Woodruff. If she is looking to keep MAGA sycophants out of office, she might consider endorsing the tough-on-defense, pro-Ukraine Ryan. If MAGA zealots cannot win in Ohio, it might be time for the party to course-correct.

