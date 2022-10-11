Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

During an election season in which it seems political polarization could not get much worse, there are signs that something counterintuitive is going on in crucial races across the map: the tentative re-emergence of the split-ticket voter, a species that was thought to have gone all but extinct. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight It is this share of less robotically partisan voters that could make all the difference, given the tightness of the contests that will determine which party controls Congress and state houses throughout the country. The shift is a reflection of both the seriousness of what’s at stake and the unseriousness of many of the candidates that the Republican Party has placed on the ballot, largely at the behest of former president Donald Trump. It also could reflect the higher quality of the candidates the Democrats have put forward — who in the races that matter most are generally outperforming President Biden’s approval rating — and the degree to which the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has shifted the political dynamic.

Split-ticket voting has been on a long decline, beginning in the 1970s when congressional and gubernatorial elections started becoming more nationalized. As a result, the conservative Democrats of the South and the moderate Republicans of the Northeast, once formidable blocs, have disappeared in Congress.

Daniel J. Moskowitz, a political scientist at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy, has identified another contributing factor: There are fewer local news outlets these days to give voters information they can trust on the issues that most affect their daily lives, so they turn more to their own partisan inclinations.

The trend reached a milestone in 2016, when — for the first time since the country began directly electing its senators in the early 20th century — every single state that had a Senate race on the ballot voted in that contest the same way it did in the presidential one. In 2020, Maine was the only state where there was a split decision: Biden won the popular vote, even as the state sent Republican Susan Collins back to the Senate for a fifth term. (Trump did, however, pick up Maine’s 2nd Congressional District and its corresponding electoral vote.)

There is evidence that things might be shifting back in some of the polls. In Arizona, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has held a consistent lead against Trumpist challenger Blake Masters, even as the edge in the governor’s race between Katie Hobbs (D) and Kari Lake (R) has tipped back and forth. In the Pennsylvania governor’s race, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro holds a prohibitive lead over extremist election-denier Doug Mastriano (R), while Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and TV personality Mehmet Oz (R) battle it out in the most closely watched Senate race in the country.

In Georgia and Ohio, Republican incumbent governors appear headed for comfortable victories, but the Senate races in those states have been tight. Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein reported in July that he found a surprising number of voters who planned to vote for both Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D). DeKalb County GOP Chair Marci McCarthy told Bluestein the growing phenomenon is “very real” — and that several of her own friends were planning to split their votes that way.

That is one reason to be skeptical of the rapidly congealing conventional wisdom that the GOP faithful would rally behind Senate nominee Herschel Walker following reports that the former University of Georgia football star paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion and tried to get her to have a second one. (Walker has denied the allegations.) Even before the scandal broke, Walker was proving to be a walking disaster for the Republican Party that had unwisely coronated him as its nominee, despite being aware of his liabilities, including allegations of domestic violence.

There is an argument to be made that, given how different the two parties have become in their ideologies and even their perceptions of reality, nostalgic ideas about the virtues of split-ticket voting are dangerous, especially in federal races. What is the benefit of electing a seemingly reasonable Republican if his first act upon arriving in Washington is to help elect Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) as speaker of the House or to return power over judicial nominations to Sen. Mitch McConnell (Ky.)? Intensely partisan voting is another way in which voters can make their priorities clear.

But with the president’s poll numbers underwater, Democrats would have the most to gain if even small numbers of voters in key battlegrounds can be unmoored from their partisan leanings. It might be their party’s best hope of defying what history suggests could be a wipeout election. In fact, it might be their only one.

