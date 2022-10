The center is the first of its kind globally. We have an investigative unit composed of former prosecutors; local, state and federal law enforcement; and child-safety professionals. In addition to creating safety policies, training and tools where none existed, we now audit the the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and every sport governing body to further promote athlete safety. Since our inception in 2017, the center has suspended and otherwise punished more individuals for sexual misconduct than all sports within our jurisdiction combined. The stats indicate just how important it was to establish and fund an independent and professional organization such as SafeSport.