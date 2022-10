The Biden administration is to be commended for seriously considering security aid to stave off the coming cholera emergency in Haiti. As Ambassador Pamela A. White testified before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Sept. 29: “Boots on the ground right now!”

Our organization advocated in this space five years ago that the United Nations not leave. Would that the Haitians could handle it, but they cannot. International errors helped create this situation; only international solidarity can solve it now.