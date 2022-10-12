Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Amtrak TV commercials used to depict trains winding through the landscape as a lofty musical tribute to the experience played. “There’s something about a train — that’s magic!” a deep voice sang. There’s something about California’s high-speed passenger train, too, though not in a good way: Originally touted as a sub-three-hour link between San Francisco and Los Angeles, this mega-project has not carried a single passenger in the 14 years since the state committed to building it. It has made a lot of public money disappear, though: more than $10 billion, with the ultimate cost estimated at $113 billion.

That is more than triple the initial $33 billion price tag bandied about during a 2008 referendum campaign to authorize a $9 billion initial bond issue; the public was told to expect completion by 2020. In 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) kept the dream alive, barely, by committing to finish 171 miles between relatively small cities in the state’s interior, on the apparent thinking that, if the middle part gets done, future state legislators and governors will figure out how to pay for the beginning and the end.

Advertisement

Now, the New York Times reports that some past leaders of the high-speed rail authority concede it “may never work.” Some of these officials, the Times notes, were “speaking candidly on the subject for the first time” — a phrase that should have come with a trigger warning for the many critics who long ago predicted this debacle but were not heeded.

Follow Charles Lane 's opinions Follow Add

Not looking good in hindsight are two former governors, Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) and Jerry Brown (D), who backed the plan as a way to reduce carbon emissions from cars and planes. Don’t feel too sorry for California voters, though, who brought this mess on themselves — first by approving the 2008 referendum, then by reelecting Brown in 2014 over moderate Republican Neel Kashkari, who campaigned against what he called the “crazy train.” (Kashkari has since become president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank.)

Looking better are GOP governors of Florida, Ohio and Wisconsin, who in 2010 and 2011 rejected President Barack Obama’s offer of funding for high-speed rail, because, the governors argued, the money would not be enough to cover the whole cost, with their states on the hook for the rest.

Advertisement

As for what caused the train’s woes, the Times’s story called out the many sordid and — given the recent history of U.S. infrastructure delays — eminently foreseeable political manipulations and legal obstacles that turned this California dream into a costly, complex nightmare.

Early on, France’s national railroad company ended its bid to help develop the California line and went somewhere with less red tape: Morocco.

Special interests ranging from Silicon Valley’s tech industry to Los Angeles County supervisor Mike Antonovich intervened to change the bullet train’s route through the state, which accordingly ended up in a suboptimal configuration “not based on technical and financial criteria,” as a former official told the Times.

To be sure, there is a case to be made for California high-speed rail — in theory. Its northern and southern population centers are roughly 400 miles apart, within the distance over which bullet trains can have a competitive advantage relative to air travel, according to a 2010 World Bank analysis, assuming “exceptionally high and concentrated travel demand.”

Advertisement

Whether that level of demand would ultimately materialize depends on fares and variables such as the availability of transportation links and other amenities at the system’s major destinations. Those are big question marks in sprawling Los Angeles, which has no city center such as those in Paris and Lyon or other urban pairs that Europe’s bullet trains connect.

The World Bank study admonished that “Any ... shortfall in ridership or yield, can quickly create financial stress” for high-speed rail. It is an especially pertinent warning, now that zoom is not just a description of what bullet trains do, but also the name of an app rendering many business trips unnecessary.

As it is, many of the world’s bullet trains need operating subsidies, and some, such as the island-length train in Taiwan, have required bailouts.

Advertisement

Full operation of a San Francisco-to-Los Angeles. bullet train would cut carbon emissions by the equivalent of 213 million gallons of gasoline per year, according to the state high-speed rail authority’s 2022 annual report. That’s about a week’s worth of California’s fuel consumption in 2021. Surely there is a cheaper, less grandiose way to achieve the same savings.

At this point, the best thing for California might be to cut the project’s losses and abandon it. Yes, this would leave in place several massive concrete structures that have been completed. Passersby could look on them as monuments to magical thinking about infrastructure.

GiftOutline Gift Article