The Oct. 4 Health & Science article “Is it possible to time the moment of your own death?” was gripping, with its anecdotal evidence of dying people holding on to life until an important emotional event occurred — a beloved relative arriving, a daughter’s marriage, etc. — and then letting go.
As a retired income tax preparer, I was reminded of some bits of news reporting years back that some wealthy, terminally ill patients in late 2009 seemed to hold off dying until right after New Year’s 2010, a year when there would be no federal estate tax. Former tax colleagues also remember this “tax avoidance life-prolonging,” as one described it.
There is an old expression that the only two things you cannot avoid in life are “death and taxes.” Well, there is another expression that proves that wrong — “timing is everything!” Especially, I suppose, if you’re rich.
Abby Thomas, Silver Spring