The Oct. 4 Health & Science article “ Is it possible to time the moment of your own death? ” was gripping, with its anecdotal evidence of dying people holding on to life until an important emotional event occurred — a beloved relative arriving, a daughter’s marriage, etc. — and then letting go.

As a retired income tax preparer, I was reminded of some bits of news reporting years back that some wealthy, terminally ill patients in late 2009 seemed to hold off dying until right after New Year’s 2010, a year when there would be no federal estate tax. Former tax colleagues also remember this “tax avoidance life-prolonging,” as one described it.