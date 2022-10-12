Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Republicans fumbled opportunities to pick up Senate seats in 2010 and 2012 by nominating unelectable, embarrassing characters such as Sharron Angle, Christine O’Donnell, Todd Akin and Richard Mourdock. There is no guarantee 2022 will be any different. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight That’s not my analysis. It comes from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). While other Republicans are humiliating themselves by smiling alongside incoherent Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, McConnell concedes candidate quality is a worry. “So it was clearly a problem in 2010 and 2012,” he told CNN. “Whether it’s a challenge, whether it’s fatal or a big problem this year, we’ll find out.” Yikes.

McConnell made the weakest possible defense of Walker, whom he backed in the Republican primary. His argument essentially came down to sunk costs: “I think we’re going to stick with Walker and all the effort we put in through [the Senate Leadership Fund], we’re going take it all the way to the end.”

One can marvel at his lack of loyalty to candidates for whom he has raised millions of dollars or his disdain for many radical candidates whom former president Donald Trump endorsed. But what is truly eye-opening is the disdain McConnell has for the Senate and the country. For the sake of regaining majority power, he’s willing — eager, in fact — to elect people comparable to Christine “I’m not a witch” O’Donnell and Todd “legitimate rape” Akin, regardless of how personally vile or intellectually unfit they are.

Perhaps McConnell’s candor shouldn’t be surprising, given that he has been unwilling to defend after Trump hurled racist invectives at his wife. CNN reports:

Asked if the racist comment about his wife was acceptable, McConnell did not want to respond to it. “The only time I’ve responded to the President, I think, since he left office is when he gave me my favorite nickname – Old Crow – which I considered a compliment and after all, it was Henry Clay’s favorite bourbon.” He declined to comment further on the matter.

If he can’t stand up for her, don’t expect him to do the same for his party’s Senate candidates.

Meanwhile, Democrats are leveling brutal assessments of their Republican opponents. Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic Senate nominee in Ohio, in his debate against Trump sycophant J.D. Vance on Monday on Monday bludgeoned the Republican for kissing up to Trump, a charge that could apply to just about the entire GOP. Whatever lie Trump comes up with or whatever betrayal of national security he commits, Republicans are there to nod and prostrate themselves.

Few Republicans have shown any inclination to stand up to Trump, whether it comes to investigating the coup plot he engineered or condemning his genuflecting to Russian President Vladimir Putin. No matter how duplicitous they sound, Republicans put Trump and their own reelection above country, national security and the Constitution.

This is what it means to say, “Democracy is on the ballot.” Republicans are trying to push a new crop of unfit candidates into national office who are so pliant as to do Trump’s bidding regardless of the damage to the nation’s core interests. A party that cannot uphold their oaths or speak the truth for fear of alienating an unhinged narcissist is not a party that can be entrusted to guard Americans’ rights or protect them from enemies foreign and domestic.

