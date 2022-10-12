In his Oct. 9 Sunday Opinion essay, “A political novice in Virginia shows the GOP how to stop obsessing about 2020,” Jim Geraghty praised Hung Cao, the Republican nominee for Congress in Virginia’s 10th District, for his response during a debate to questions about the 2020 election. Mr. Cao refused to comment on election integrity and slyly admitted that Joe Biden is president because prices for groceries and at the pump tell you he is. “Boom!” Mr. Geraghty wrote. “Perfection,” adding that the audience loved it. It’s time to move forward, Mr. Geraghty said, avoid dwelling on the past and talk policy, although there was no mention of what that policy actually will consist of other than the buzzwords of inflation, crime and the southern U.S. border. Recall that this is the party without a platform in 2020. Its members, to impress constituents, shamelessly take credit for programs they’ve opposed.