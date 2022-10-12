Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If a Republican governor with presidential ambitions were to get nabbed misusing federal funds in the quest to “own the libs,” would this be politically problematic for him at all? Or would the flagrant willingness to abuse the levers of power toward that hallowed end be seen as an undiluted positive by the voters and media elites he cares about?

This question is likely to be answered soon, now that the Treasury Department inspector general is investigating whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) improperly drew from a fund created by the 2021 covid-19 rescue act to help states recover from the pandemic when he flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

The flights — which originated in Texas — were paid for by interest earned on that covid money. The state of Florida budgeted a total of $12 million of that interest for a program for transporting migrants, around $600,000 of which reportedly funded the flights to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis has threatened to pay for future flights with remaining funds.

Advertisement

But now Treasury’s inspector general is examining whether this use of covid-related funding for immigration purposes is improper. Under federal law, misuse would mean the state owes an equivalent amount back to the federal government, according to the office of Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), who requested the probe.

Follow Greg Sargent 's opinions Follow Add

This, all because DeSantis badly wanted to play catch-up with fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, who’s basking in Fox News love for busing thousands of migrants to other liberal strongholds.

The whole saga has devolved into an utter farce. The $12 million fund was specifically earmarked for the transport of migrants “from this state,” which apparently required DeSantis to fly the migrants to Florida first before heading on to Massachusetts. The program has been hit with a lawsuit alleging the migrants were misled in a pageant of slapstick buffoonery.

Advertisement

The stunt’s underlying rationale was nonsense. The flights were supposed to rub liberals’ faces in the burden that border states bear due to allegedly permissive policy on asylum seekers, but blue states are already home to a large share of migrants awaiting asylum hearings.

In short, DeSantis has “owned the libs” by redirecting money earmarked for covid recovery to a political gesture that’s entirely empty, has no real underlying rationale and was manufactured as cruelty theater for the Fox News primary electorate.

Yet it could get even more absurd. If Treasury’s inspector general were to find the expenditure is unlawful, it could mean not only the end of the flights, as Markey’s office notes, but also that this lib-owning exercise could end up owning Florida taxpayers instead.

Let’s say that does happen. Would it hurt DeSantis politically? Probably not.

Advertisement

One main DeSantis selling point for 2024 is that he’s the perfect vehicle to co-opt the MAGA energies unleashed by Donald Trump. This stunt signaled to Republican voters that he would be as cruel as Trump to migrants. DeSantis has also carefully displayed his willingness to use state power to target other assorted leftist enemies, such as “woke” corporations and teachers who say too much about sex and gender in the classroom.

Such displays also seem aimed at GOP and conservative elites who are looking for someone to harness those energies without Trump’s political self-sabotage. There’s an elite intellectual component to this as well: As Jonathan Chait reports, the most recent National Conservatism Conference featured leading conservative thinkers gushing about the DeSantis governorship as the model for a future authoritarian right wing presidency.

Chait captures a striking moment from the conference, in which DeSantis’s chief propagandist, Christina Pushaw, describes the marginalization of independent media organizations as a crucial task ahead for this budding authoritarian right, which entails destroying their reputation as objective:

Advertisement

This reputation, she believes, comes from the perception that they have access to both parties, so the correct response by Republicans is to freeze out the mainstream media. “If they have no access to any Republican elected officials, they are seen for what they are,” she proposed. Pushaw stressed that Republicans should not even concede that reporters are journalists at all.

When DeSantis signed onerous state voting restrictions, he gave exclusive access to Fox News. And when those migrant planes landed in Martha’s Vineyard, video of this glorious event was promptly leaked to Fox, apparently by DeSantis’s staff.

DeSantis does this not only to pump this thrilling content directly into the veins of the national GOP electorate, but also to send the message that he is forcefully marginalizing the liberal media in the process.

Central to this politics is the depiction of all our institutions — the news media, universities, our elections, the immigration bureaucracy, the “deep state” — as irredeemably corrupted by leftism, justifying the use of expansive state power from the right in response.

So if DeSantis did abuse federal funds to depict migrants as a diseased other that would inevitably be hated wherever they were dropped off — and to provoke liberal outrage in response, never mind that the outrage was about how the migrants were abused by DeSantis — well, so what? Using pandemic money in a way that got a few pointy-headed federal bureaucrats upset just shows he’s willing to do what it takes to fight the enemy.

It seems highly likely that if Treasury’s inspector general finds that federal dollars were misused, DeSantis would just wear it as a badge of honor.

GiftOutline Gift Article