Regarding the Oct. 5 editorial “Safety first”: The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s record of safety is far from perfect. Safety needs to be a priority at WMATA. However, I question whether Metro will ever be fully safe so long as regional leaders demand safety, frequency and extensions while simultaneously crippling WMATA with sporadic funding, denying transit-oriented development and subsidizing car use at multiple times that of transit.

The entire region deserves a reliable, green, affordable and safe transport option. Fortunately, Metro has a track record of providing the greenest, cheapest and safest transport in the region.

Unlike Metro, automobiles pose deadly threats every day. Last year, cars killed 282 pedestrians, bikers and drivers across the region; a Metro passenger hasn’t died on the rails since 2015.

Those who are concerned about safety should be alarmed by poor road design, the lack of reliable transit and land use. These policy choices all prioritize cars and perpetuate a culture of traffic violence. We must prioritize Metro funding and accountability so riders and drivers have reliable access to the safest form of transport.

John Gorman, Washington

As a regular Metrorail user for more than 10 years, I am pleased that Metro will finally tackle the problem of fare evaders [“Metro will issue fare-evasion tickets in D.C. after years of lax enforcement,” Metro, Oct. 5]. I regularly witness riders jump the fare gates. Even though potential fares lost in the amount of $40 million annually total about 2 percent of fares collected, there are broader implications. Those of us who pay to use the system have a vested interest in the continuity of Metro service. Not only does it provide a convenient, safe and reliable transportation alternative around the region, but it also is an engine for economic development, employment growth, tourism and environmental sustainability, improving quality of life for all who live in our region, even for those who do not use the system.

Fare evaders’ unpaid presence in the system when there are reduced trains and frequencies because of the 7000-series wheel problems further contributes to crowded conditions. Fare evaders are stealing from Metro, the paying riders and taxpayers. Allowing fare evasion to continue unabated reinforces that reward system of no consequences.

Certainly, there is justification for free fares for a number of riders: schoolchildren and the disabled or through the recently proposed $100 monthly D.C. resident allowance. But in all of these circumstances, a fare card should be required.

I appreciate efforts to reduce fare evasion with the awareness campaign followed by enforcement measures. Increasing and maintaining ridership are hampered by those who abuse the system, reducing the experience for those of us who contribute to it.

Mike Zwolinski, Silver Spring

