We’re nearing the home stretch of the 2022 election season in Virginia, which means we should be on the lookout for those last-minute items that can change the narrative in close congressional races. In other words, we should be bracing for October surprises. Most likely, these surprises will arise from events and personalities well beyond the control of the major party candidates — think the federal government shutdown and the glitchy rollout of the Obamacare website in October 2013 that intruded on Virginia’s gubernatorial race.

Or just about anything former president Donald Trump said and did during his four years in the White House. Republicans running for any office in Virginia during the Trump years lived under a shadow — and a Twitter account — that could put them on the defensive hours before some of them had rolled out of bed.

But that doesn’t mean Virginia Democrats are in the clear. Far from it. History shows voters take out whatever frustrations they have with an incumbent president in the congressional midterm elections, and Virginia is no different.

This year, Republicans are counting on headline worries about inflation and crime to carry them to victory. That’s a far cry from where they were in the last midterm election, when Trump was just about all Democrats needed to win.

In those 2018 midterm races, incumbent GOP Reps. Barbara Comstock, Dave Brat and Scott Taylor all lost. Democrats have controlled the 10th, 7th and 2nd congressional districts since then. But keeping them this year — in particular, the 2nd, with incumbent Elaine Luria, and the 7th, with incumbent Abigail Spanberger, are going to be close-run things.

That helps explain the amount of money pouring into these two races — nearly $12 million spent on ads alone in the 2nd District race, and a whopping $20 million-plus in the 7th.

Though all that spending is music to various media outlets’ ears, will any of it make a difference — let alone insulate any candidate against an outside surprise?

We’ll have to find out. But in Spanberger’s case, her campaign is airing an ad with former 5th District representative — and former Republican — Denver Riggleman that could absorb a mild October surprise.

The ad leads with Riggleman, who also narrates. Though it’s not unusual for another politician — former or current — to star in another politicians’ campaign ad, the Riggleman pick is interesting less for what he says about Spanberger’s bipartisanship than the signal Riggleman sends to those Republicans who still find the current party a hopeless, populist mess.

It’s okay to vote for this Democrat, who is clearly more accomplished, centered and effective than Republican nominee Yesli Vega, who Riggleman says is among the “facts-challenged individuals” running for office this year.

Maybe it’s a case of Riggleman seeking to pick up where the late former senator John Warner — who took to endorsing Democrats rather than Republicans in his later years — left off. There’s ample room — and a crying need — for a principle-above-party figure in Virginia politics. Is Riggleman the one?

For the moment he might be. Or at least that’s what the Spanberger campaign is counting on with the Riggleman ad.

The question is whether it can cut through the noise and make a difference in the commonwealth’s most expensive House race. And, even more, whether there are enough of those disgruntled Republicans and GOP-leaning independents in the new 7th District to vote for Spanberger — if they can be persuaded to vote at all.

Getting them to pull the lever for the Democrat isn’t unprecedented — more than a few did so when Spanberger ran and won two close, costly races in the old 7th. If the Riggleman ad works, if it persuades just enough of the Republican remnant to vote for Spanberger, that could be the real surprise in this race.

