Before going further, and for sake of historical accuracy, let’s acknowledge the United States’ own history of cruel pathology. Slavery? Lynching? But Mr. Will is right. The West must unite to end Russian President Vladimir Putin’s cruel ambitions. It would help if Republican politicians would stop the rhetoric around gasoline prices and rally Americans to support the valiant Ukrainians who are fighting Mr. Putin.

For once, we don’t need to send U.S. troops overseas to do someone else’s fighting. All we need to do is pay a little more for gas to help brave Ukrainians defeat Mr. Putin. I’m in, and I’m willing to pony up and pay the shares of others who can less afford it. It’s time for a Defeating Putin Gas Tax.