Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

How about getting some of that sweet, sweet industrial policy for an industry that really needs it? Not manufacturing plants. Not the tech sector. I’m talking about the “care” industry — the sector that’s needed to grease the wheels when it comes to the rest of the economy but one that Congress has largely ignored.

The U.S. economy has more than recovered all the jobs lost in the pandemic. But there are a few sectors that are not close to recovering all the workers they lost or laid off early in 2020. Among them: child-care providers (whose ranks have begun shrinking again in recent months) as well as nursing and residential care facilities.

Both of these industries employ about 10 percent fewer workers today than was the case pre-pandemic. Collectively they’ve lost almost half a million jobs on net since February 2020.

Advertisement

Home health-care services employment is up by 34,000 jobs, or 2 percent. But that growth is not fast enough to offset the hundreds of thousands of comparable positions lost in nursing homes or to meet skyrocketing demand for elder care as the country ages.

Follow Catherine Rampell 's opinions Follow Add

The need for care workers is vast. But few people are willing to take these positions, at least in exchange for the meager pay offered.

The key problem is the enormous gap between what it costs to pay a living wage, and what families can afford. Caregiving — whether for elderly patients, or young children — is extremely labor-intensive. The labor itself is emotionally and physically demanding. And care recipients often cannot absorb the full cost of these services on their own.

The result is prices that are too high, and yet not high enough: The typical cost of sending a young child to day care, for instance, already topped the cost of in-state college tuition, even before the current crisis. Still, child-care workers continue to earn less per hour on average than animal caretakers do.

Advertisement

No wonder, then, that amid widespread labor shortages, and workers’ demands for higher wages, nursing homes and child-care facilities are having difficulty holding onto staff. Even a one-time cash infusion from Congress as part of the American Rescue Plan has not been sufficient to repair the child-care industry; it temporarily stanched the bleeding, but the sector has again shed jobs each of the past two months.

Sustained public funding of some kind is needed to bridge this chasm. Politicians periodically propose such subsidies — as President Biden did last year for both child-care and elder-care investments — but plans to build out the care economy inevitably get deprioritized.

That’s shortsighted. Problems in the care economy cascade into every other industry. A lack of affordable care options pulls workers from other fields — especially women, who are more likely to be their families’ primary caregivers — out of the labor force. This is among the reasons American women are less likely to participate in the labor force than their counterparts in other rich countries, which have more robust safety nets.

Advertisement

A dearth of pre-K slots in particular also holds back opportunities for disadvantaged children — and ultimately, future taxpayers. High-quality early-childhood education is associated with much better employment and health outcomes when these kids grow up. In fact, researchers have found that investing early in children’s education and development has among the biggest bang for the buck of any possible use of government funds.

There should be a broad constituency in favor of care-economy investments, be they moms who are struggling to provide care for kids and/or aging parents; or employers in need of workers today, or years down the road. Unsurprisingly, key business groups have thrown their support behind investing more in the care economy, particularly child care.

Yet for some reason, politicians remain largely unmoved.

Advertisement

They’re not skittish about using the power of the state to direct resources toward other industries that free markets alone apparently can’t sustain. “Industrial policy” is increasingly in vogue with both parties — but only for traditionally “manly” industries, it seems. The past two years have seen big bipartisan bills appropriating federal funds for semiconductor manufacturing, electric-vehicle charging stations and other physical infrastructure — with the justification that Uncle Sam needs to make targeted industrial investments to help the rest of the economy grow.

There was a brief period last year when Biden officials argued that the care economy should be considered necessary infrastructure worthy of bipartisan investments, too. This declaration prompted conservative mockery at the time, even though, presumably, conservative voters also need child care and elder care to participate in the labor force.

America’s care safety-net was always threadbare. In the pandemic it unraveled. Today, as American consumers and employers struggle with rising costs, worker shortages and recession risks, the care economy still needs significant government investments so that other industries can thrive, too.

GiftOutline Gift Article