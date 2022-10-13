With the pandemic moving usual in-person jobs to a virtual format, a detrimental misapprehension has been established: that individuals have more “free” time or can take on more responsibilities, whether because of a shortened commute time or distraction from the workplace environment.

The question asked in Karla L. Miller’s Oct. 9 Business column, “ ‘Overemployed’ remote workers secretly do two jobs at once. Is it ethical? ,” needs to be flipped: Why are remote workers overemployed in the first place?

This has become the new normal. But how can expected responsibilities be doubled and tripled in some situations, with employees not being compensated in any form? This gap in understanding causes employees to find additional jobs or income streams to make up for lost compensation. Though these additional ventures should not be secret to employers, they should not be looked down upon or considered unethical in a workplace environment. Working additional jobs is necessary due to the reality caused by remote-work employers.