This time last year, the Federal Reserve committed its most fateful error since the 1970s. Having made a reasonable bet that inflation would be “transitory,” it failed to pivot fast enough when the bet proved wrong. Today, the results are all around us. Inflation has been at its highest in four decades. The Fed has belatedly hiked interest rates aggressively, driving the dollar up to nosebleed levels and adding to the global stresses from the Ukraine war. U.S. mortgage rates are at a 20-year record. The world’s major public companies have shed about a quarter of their value since the peak last November.

One year on, the Fed faces a new version of its 2021 dilemma. It has raised rates five times this year, and is expected to deliver another hefty hike at the start of next month. But some Fed leaders are starting to foresee a time when a pause might be appropriate, even though the latest inflation news, released Thursday, is grim. In an echo of last year’s debate, the doves affirm their commitment to the Fed’s 2 percent inflation target but wonder whether price pressures might dissipate without too much additional tightening.

This view is certainly tempting: Rate hikes have become a lot more painful than a year ago. The U.S. economy shrank a tiny amount in the first half of this year and will be lucky to escape a recession. The international outlook is also gloomier. Global growth has almost halved from 6 percent last year to an expected 3.2 percent this year, and the latest International Monetary Fund forecast pegs it at just 2.7 percent in 2023. By 2026, the IMF expects the world to have lost $4 trillion of previously forecast output, an effect larger than Germany producing nothing for an entire year.

Moreover, these forecasts could turn out to be too rosy if something unexpected cracks. After a miserable year in the financial markets, investors increasingly fear that the machinery could seize up. The recent chaos in Britain’s pension sector, which has forced the Bank of England to backstop government bond prices, might be an omen. With central banks hiking interest rates quicker than at any time in four decades, it might no longer be just Facebook that moves fast and breaks things.

Yet, however real the risk of excess tightening, the opposite risk is scarier. The central economic fact of 2022 is that inflation remains way above the Fed’s 2 percent target. And although the data bounce around a bit, there is no clear evidence that inflation has really peaked.

What’s more, U.S. inflation remains high despite multiple developments that might have been expected to pull it back to earth. The strong dollar is cutting import costs. Semiconductor prices are easing. Crude oil is down by one-third since June. The New York Fed’s Global Supply Chain Pressure Index, which previously signaled coronavirus-induced bottlenecks, has fallen back to where it was on the eve of the pandemic. Used-car prices, another favorite measure of pandemic-related shortages last year, have tumbled in the past nine months. But not only is headline inflation at 8.2 percent. The Fed’s preferred measure of core inflation stands at 4.9 percent, more than twice as high as the target.

The longer the Fed takes to break the inflation, the higher the human cost of doing so. For the moment, Americans trust the Fed to get a handle on the problem: The University of Michigan reports that consumers expect headline inflation a year from now to be under 5 percent. But expectations can change, and correcting them is painful. Between January 1978 and January 1980, the one-year-out Michigan measure doubled from 5.2 percent to 10.4 percent. Forcing expectations back down required not one recession but two.

Rather than speculating about a coming pause in rate hikes, the Fed’s more dovish leaders would do better to focus on the longer term. For while today’s way-above-target inflation demands tough medicine, there is a case for revising the target itself. The 2 percent benchmark was chosen, somewhat arbitrarily, during the 1990s. Times have changed.

The main change is that the advanced economies are aging. Mature workers save a lot, rendering capital plentiful. At the same time, their lack of spending appetite reduces opportunities for profitable investment. High savings and low investment point to a future of generally low interest rates once the current inflation spike is behind us. And low rates can be a problem. They leave central banks limited space to cut when a recession looms.

Starting in 2008, and again during the pandemic, central banks fought this “zero lower bound” problem with quantitative easing, and budget authorities piled on with deficit spending. But these remedies have proved clunky. Quantitative easing pumps up asset markets more than it helps the real economy. Deficit spending, being in the control of politicians, seldom arrives at the right time or in the right size. If we could rerun the past 15 years, we would have done better with a higher inflation target and more central-bank firepower. As the advanced economies become grayer, this is likely to be truer still.

