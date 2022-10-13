By focusing on filings in one case, the Oct. 8 Politics & the Nation article “As Mar-a-Lago case proves, a court docket is open to all” could mislead readers. Anyone unfamiliar with the practice could easily take away that only cranks, oddballs and the folks at the Onion (whose Supreme Court brief was brilliant, by the way) submit these briefs and that judges are unmoved by them. In fact, they can be critical to a court’s consideration of a case.