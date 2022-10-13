By focusing on filings in one case, the Oct. 8 Politics & the Nation article “As Mar-a-Lago case proves, a court docket is open to all” could mislead readers. Anyone unfamiliar with the practice could easily take away that only cranks, oddballs and the folks at the Onion (whose Supreme Court brief was brilliant, by the way) submit these briefs and that judges are unmoved by them. In fact, they can be critical to a court’s consideration of a case.
Take a case that the Supreme Court heard recently, Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency. It narrowly involves a dispute about whether landowners who destroyed wetlands on one property should have complied with the Clean Water Act, so the record in the case and the parties’ briefs focus on that single site. But the court, as Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh pointed out, is likely going to decide which water bodies the landmark law can protect nationwide.
That’s where amicus briefs come in. In Sackett, the court received filings, including from my organization, providing a nationwide perspective. Water-dependent businesses, tribes, a dozen scientific societies, community planners, wetland and floodplain managers, drinking water providers and outdoor recreationists each explained how protecting wetlands and other waters from unregulated pollution is important to their interests.
Jon Devine, Washington
The writer is director of federal water policy for the Natural Resources Defense Council.