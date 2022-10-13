Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s scathing report on management and operational shortcomings in the D.C. Housing Authority has documented more than 80 deficiencies ranging from inadequate management to lack of knowledge of a host of basic housing functions to 220 contracts awarded in violation of DCHA procurement policy. The unearthed defects and failures are so serious that without immediate remedial action, HUD has threatened to declare the District in default of its federal contract. D.C. residents have every reason to be outraged and embarrassed by this latest government fiasco.

Among the glaring weaknesses cited was the leadership of the DCHA’s executive director, Brenda Donald. Donald, who earns a salary of $275,000, “has no experience in property development, property management or managing federal housing programs,” the audit notes. During the HUD review, Donald accepted the need for HUD-supplied training for herself and staff on critical functions of housing programs. That speaks volumes.

HUD also found a DCHA workforce lacking in the capacity to perform even the most basic financial, procurement and housing-related functions. The agency, HUD said bluntly, is failing “to provide decent, safe, and sanitary housing opportunities for residents in violation of program requirements.”

Advertisement

At the heart of the problem is abysmal financial and operational oversight — a searing indictment of D.C. leadership, since the DCHA’s 13-member Board of Commissioners is dominated by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s six D.C. Council-approved appointees and her chief of staff and deputy mayor for planning and economic development, John Falcicchio, who is an ex officio member.

The extent of the estrangement of city leadership from the DCHA’s lousy performance was captured in the response of D.C. Council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large), who chairs the legislative body’s housing committee. Stating that she was “not totally surprised” at the HUD report’s contents, Bonds said she was “glad HUD is being upfront with us.” “I wasn’t expecting it to say we were operating on all burners,” Bonds continued. “I am expecting that we will grow from this and continue to do everything we can to make the properties quality living.”

For goodness’ sake, what is there in the HUD report that Bonds, her council colleagues and Bowser (D) either did not know or should have known? HUD was only being upfront about truths staring the city in the face.

Advertisement

How could Bowser, Bonds and other council members not have known about dangerous conditions in the city’s housing properties? Or that the DCHA doesn’t have an accurate system to keep track of vacant units? Or that the agency lacks procedures for turning around empty units and selecting new tenants? Or that the DCHA has not updated its waiting list in nearly a decade and can’t even provide the method it used to remove families from the waiting list? That crime is so bad in some DCHA properties that maintenance workers won’t perform emergency work at night?

How in the world would the mayor and council not have known about the DCHA contract awarded by then-board chair Neil Albert to his domestic partner, in violation of ethics requirements? It was, by the way, a relationship Albert failed to disclose, but which caused him to step down from the DCHA last October following a report by Jeffrey Anderson in District Dig, an online news outlet. Yet to this day, the DCHA has not determined whether disciplinary or civil actions should be pursued against employees and board members, past or present, who were aware of the violations.

District Dig and the Washington City Paper, it should be noted, are chief among local news organizations to shine bright lights on that deficiency-riddled agency.

Advertisement

You ask why city leaders should have known about all the systemic problems existing in the DCHA? Because the council’s housing committee, led by Bonds, is tasked with not only providing oversight, but also reviewing and recommending for approval Bowser’s operating and capital budget requests for DCHA.

Get this: Around the same time HUD staffers were conducting their on-site DCHA performance assessment from March 7 through March 11, Bonds and her committee were preparing to process Bowser’s soon-to-be-submitted 2023 DCHA budget requests. Bonds held hearings with the DCHA and public witnesses, and on April 20 recommended approval of Bowser’s $184,335,591 DCHA spending request without any substantive changes. Bonds’s committee report was buttered with weighty “recommendations” such as “the Authority act with urgency to remediate environmental hazards,” and “the Authority take steps to increase the number of applicants pulled from the waitlist.” But the oversight committee aired not a word about the issues that HUD found were contributing to the DCHA’s miserable failures, let alone issuing demands for corrective actions.

That weak report was approved unanimously by Bonds’s committee and by the full council, which unanimously approved Bowser’s 2023 spending plan on May 24.

Advertisement

Governance malpractice in this area has one exception: Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large). For years, Silverman has fought a nearly solitary battle to get at the DCHA’s alarming problems. The Bowser administration has treated Silverman as a nuisance. Most of her colleagues have cowardly ducked their heads to avoid the crossfire between Silverman and the Bowser administration.

Beaten back but not beaten down, Silverman is one of three council members seeking two of the three at-large council seats in the November elections; the other two are Bonds and Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5). Silverman is, going away, the most deserving of reelection. Her fight for better oversight of city government and housing programs alone is reason enough.

As for the DHCA, the federal receivership option belongs in its future — for the sake of taxpayers as well as families in need of decent, safe and sanitary housing.

Continuing the status quo flirts with calamity.

GiftOutline Gift Article