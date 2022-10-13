Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Protests in Iran are pressing into a second month, with ordinary Iranians pouring into the streets to demand freedom. Despite major internet disruptions across the country, protesters are sharing images of their uprising when they can. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Those images are steadily adding to the outside world’s limited understanding of the extent of the protests, as well as what regime security forces are doing to suppress them.

Today, Palestine St. Tehran. People chant, “... Mullah should get lost. Despite the heavy presence of security forces and the level of the crackdown, the protests continue... #MahsaAmini #IranProrests2022 #مهسا_امینی #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/7h40D6eKlf — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) October 12, 2022

The brutality being leveled against demonstrators — even schoolgirls — has broken through in particular, including to some of the world’s most influential figures and celebrities. Here’s what they’re saying:

On Tuesday, to mark the International Day of the Girl, former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama released a statement in support of the protests. Obama was criticized for not speaking up more forcefully in 2009 when Iranians were protesting election results widely believed to be fraudulent.

On this International Day of the Girl, we stand in solidarity with the courageous Iranian women and girls who have inspired the world through their ongoing protests. pic.twitter.com/71WfEdMt9A — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 11, 2022

National security adviser Jake Sullivan is intimately familiar with Iran, having led secret negotiations with officials in 2013 to lay the groundwork for the 2015 nuclear deal. On the protests, he did not mince words.

These protestors are Iranian citizens, led by women and girls, demanding dignity and basic rights. We stand with them, and we will hold responsible those using violence in a vain effort to silence their voices. — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) October 10, 2022

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who happens to wear the hijab by choice, also joined those supporting Iranian protesters.

There is no morality in oppressing women. We stand with the women and girls in Iran, chanting “Women, Life, Freedom!” pic.twitter.com/dkilTIIct1 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 9, 2022

And it’s not just in the United States that political figures are speaking up. Officials around the world are increasingly expressing their solidarity.

Watch: A Swedish politician cut off her hair during a speech in the European Parliament to show solidarity with anti-government protests in Iran that were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/jAG23RmEUG — DW News (@dwnews) October 5, 2022

The Iranian regime’s continued breach of international law are well known and documented, including its blatant disregard for human life.



Canada will always stand with the victims of this regime— and that’s why we’re imposing new sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities. pic.twitter.com/xXefXeKX4X — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) October 13, 2022

Celebrities and influencers with massive social media followings are also voicing their support.

.@Oprah acknowledged the courageous women of Iran.



“I applaud these women, and we speak your name, Mahsa Amini, and the names of all the other protesters who have lost their lives fighting for their right for free expression.”



Tap the link to watch.https://t.co/0wFB84szrC — Oprah Daily (@OprahDaily) October 12, 2022

My heart is with Mahsa Amini’s family and with the women and schoolgirls of Iran and all those fighting for freedom of expression. #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/PbFBMTcP6W — Shakira (@shakira) October 10, 2022

Sarina Esmailzadeh, 16, beaten to death by Iranian security forces for protesting for women’s rights in Iran. Nika Shakarami, 16, killed after burning her headscarf in protest. Hadis Najafi, 23, shot multiple times during demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, pic.twitter.com/rf087dCZkS — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) October 8, 2022

A suite of French celebrities went as far as to cut their hair on camera in solidarity.

And even Kanye West, who hasn’t been having a very good week, tweeted his backing of the protests.

Iranian youth are leading a revolution against 44 years of dictatorship. The world needs to support them and honor their courage. — ye (@kanyewest) October 9, 2022

Inevitably Iran’s supreme leader blamed the unrest on everyone other than himself, trying to frame the international support for the uprising as “propaganda” and the protests themselves as orchestrated by foreigners.

These recent riots are not something spontaneous and coming from within. The onslaught of propaganda, influencing people’s thinking, provoking excitement, actions such as teaching how to make Molotov cocktails, etc. are clear examples of what the enemy is doing. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) October 12, 2022

And while I almost never agree with former secretary of state Mike Pompeo about anything, he got one thing right with his tweet:

One thing that’s clear from the Ayatollah’s bizarre comments blaming Israel and the U.S for Iran’s protests:



He’s paying attention. These protesters are leaving a mark. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) October 6, 2022

The supreme leader is paying attention because the world is paying attention. We can’t look away now.

