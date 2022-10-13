3 Trump knew violence was coming on Jan. 6. He stoked the mob regardless.

The committee revealed in earlier hearings that Trump was aware that people in the crowd who had gathered in D.C. on Jan. 6 were armed, as Hutchinson testified. He encouraged them to march to the Capitol anyway.

There were other indications that violence would break out. On Jan. 5, Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon predicted “all hell would break loose" during the electoral vote counting. The committee also found tape of Roger Stone, another Trump confidant, declaring on the day before the election, “I really do suspect it’ll still be up in the air, but when that happens the key thing to do is to claim victory. Possession is nine-tenths of the law." He added, “I said f--- the voting, let’s get right to the violence.”

Advertisement

Plus, although the committee was unable to retrieve deleted texts exchanged among Secret Service agents on Jan. 6, there is considerable evidence that the Secret Service and others had been warned of violence. One source told the Secret Service that the Proud Boys wanted to “literally kill people,” adding, "Please please take this tip seriously and investigate further.” It defies credulity that the Secret Service or intelligence committee would conceal this from Trump. Indeed, the agency scrambled to prevent Trump from going to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The committee reported that some Secret Service agents denied they had such evidence. Did the Secret Service lie? The committee will investigate potential obstruction of the committee.

In any case, Trump clearly wanted to see the violence play out, as evidenced by the hours he spent on Jan. 6 watching insurrectionists storm the Capitol. He refused to act during that time despite repeated pleas by allies for him to speak out. That, too, shows his intent to overthrow the election, by mob power if necessary.

Advertisement