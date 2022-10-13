Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

John Feinstein argued in his Oct. 6 Sports column, “Unhappy days are here again for the District’s pro franchises,” that the Washington Nationals’ decision to trade Juan Soto for prospects was a foolish mistake, coerced by Mr. Soto’s agent. Nothing could be further from the truth. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight A single superstar cannot turn a bad team into a playoff contender. If one could, the Los Angeles Angels, who have two, would have been in the playoffs sometime in the past eight years. A playoff contender is more likely to be a team with many good players, with or without superstars. The Atlanta Braves, who won 101 games this year and are the defending champs, are a good example.

The Nationals, with Mr. Soto, were a dreadful team that, had they kept Mr. Soto, would have finished last every season until Mr. Soto became a free agent. When a team hits rock bottom, as the Nationals had, it usually takes six years to recover. See, for example, the Baltimore Orioles. By adding five prospects and a veteran player, the Nationals have a chance to reduce the wait.

As Mr. Feinstein pointed out, the prospects might not pan out (although one of them has already become our regular shortstop and is clearly a plus player). If they don’t, the Nationals will finish last — just as they would have had they kept Mr. Soto.

Timothy C. Treanor, Waldorf

John Feinstein’s Oct. 6 column about the bad state of Washington’s sports teams rightly condemned the Nationals’ trades, particularly involving Trea Turner and Juan Soto, and was rightly dubious about the value of the players received in the “sell-off.” Significantly, he is the only Post writer who has done this. With the Lerners’ decision to explore selling the Nationals, two things appear certain: They stand to make $1.5 billion on the initial investment of $450 million, and D.C. will be left with the worst team in baseball.

The Post has accepted the player “sell-off” as part of a normal correction to let old and/or expensive players go so the team can rebuild. Even without spending any of the $1.5 billion profit, the Lerners, the fourth-wealthiest ownership in all of baseball, could have spent $32 million a year more. With a competitive team, they would be averaging about 10,000 more fans than now (80 games at $40 assumed average ticket price, excluding any concession revenue). But with the team now valued at $2 billion by Forbes, the Lerners could cash out with a very nice return, and Washington gets a horrible team.

Paul S. Tischler, Chevy Chase

