It’s becoming apparent how the racial scandal consuming Los Angeles will probably end. The city councilors and labor operative caught on tape in a crude conversation about the council’s redistricting will be pushed out or quit (or already have). California’s Democratic political establishment will exult in its virtue. And progressives will continue to push for race-based political maps that helped incubate the offending language in the first place.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is considering whether to pare back racial gerrymandering in Merrill v. Milligan. In that case, progressive groups argue that a 1982 amendment to the Voting Rights Act requires Alabama to carve out a second congressional district that is majority Black. But the Los Angeles episode demonstrates the ugly underside of relying on racial classifications for political maps.

The scandal revolves around a leaked October 2021 conversation between three Democratic members of the Los Angeles City Council — Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo — and a labor organizer, Ron Herrera. Martinez, the council president who has now resigned, is heard on the recording saying in Spanish that the Black son of another council member is “like a monkey.”

It’s not a coincidence that this racist remark, among other derogatory speech, was uttered in a conversation about redistricting. The decadal line-drawing for the council’s 15 seats is infused with racial and ethnic considerations. Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas warned in 1964 that “when racial or religious lines are drawn by the State, the multi-racial, multi-religious communities that our Constitution seeks to weld together as one become separatist; antagonisms that relate to race or to religion, rather than to political issues, are generated; communities seek not the best representative, but the best racial or religious partisan.”

Scrub the conversation of the handful of ugly epithets, and the discussion reflected a classic zero-sum ethnic competition for political power. For example, in a discussion about district boundaries, de León said, “Let me ask this, Gil, so if you go in more into K-Town, right, are those more Latino voters?” Cedillo replied, “Yep. K-Town’s a misnomer. It’s called K-Town because it’s got a lot of Koreans, but it’s all Latinos.” “So those are the ones you’d like to pick up?” de León asked. Cedillo: “Yeah.”

The discussion also covered the district of Black council member Mark Ridley-Thomas, who was charged last October with bribery and fraud. “If he resigns,” Martinez said, “and the African Americans look at this as a hostile takeover,” then “politically they’re going to come after us.” De León complained that Latinos punch below their weight in city politics: “There’s a hundred of us,” he said, “but it sounds like there’s 10 of us.”

“All right, it’s real simple: You got 100 people, right? Fifty-two of them are Mexicano,” said Herrera, who resigned late Monday, referring to Los Angeles’s overall Latino population. “I feel pretty good about it. I feel pretty good about my chances of beating your a--.”

In a one-party system — there are no Republicans on the Los Angeles City Council — factionalism is bound to emerge, and identity is one dividing line. As the Los Angeles Times wrote, “the redistricting process typically involves open discussions of race.”

In fact, a strain of progressive political and legal thought takes for granted that racial groups ought to be consciously sorted into self-contained legislative districts. This is based in part on a theory of representation that says members of identity groups can best be “spoken for” by another member of that group. Representatives who absorb this theory naturally see themselves as helming ethnic fiefdoms struggling for advantage against rivals.

Advertisement

One proposed remedy for the ugliness of the recording is to strip the council of power over its own redistricting. California already delegates redistricting for the state legislature to a commission. Yet that commission has “a clear mandate to support representation for communities of color where they are geographically concentrated and share political interests,” as the Public Policy Institute of California puts it. In other words, it is instructed to group voters by race where possible — an intricate task in majority-minority California.

Perhaps progressives assume that they can racially gerrymander benevolently, without resorting to the crude language heard on the Los Angeles tape — or at least keep such language behind closed doors. But such government racial classifications are a “sordid business,” as Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. once wrote, and that sordidness will inevitably find its way into public view.

The White House has weighed in on the Los Angeles scandal, calling on the city councilors in the conversation to resign. Yet the Biden administration was at the Supreme Court last week in Merrill v. Milligan defending the necessity of progressive racial gerrymandering to maintain minority political power.

Well, Los Angeles is as progressive as they come. One lesson of the unfolding scandal is that runaway race-consciousness in the redistricting process is apt to divide and polarize. The justices would be wise to limit it.

