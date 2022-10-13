Russian President Vladimir Putin has spent the past few days launching salvos of missiles at Ukrainian cities. The strikes have killed more than three dozen and damaged some critical infrastructure, cutting off electricity to several communities. These are extremely limited military gains considering that the Russians used weapons from their ever-dwindling supply of precision-guided munitions. One report estimates that the cruise missiles Moscow fired on Monday alone accounted for half a billion dollars.
Experts in Russia and around the world have been speculating a great deal in recent days about why and how the Kremlin can ramp up its war effort. And yet, as demonstrated by this week’s missile attacks, we seem to be forgetting the other side of the calculation — namely that escalation also comes with costs. Prior to this week’s airstrikes, Putin recently doubled down on three fronts: mass military mobilization, annexation and threats to use nuclear weapons. The problem for him is that each of these three moves could produce an even further erosion of his power at home. The paramount objective of all autocrats is to stay in power. Yet Putin’s escalation of his invasion in Ukraine is undermining this objective.
For many Russians, the war in Ukraine did not begin in February but September, when Putin announced his plans for mass mobilization of soldiers, starting with 300,000 new conscripts as a move to stop Russia’s losses on the battlefield. Overnight, the war ignored for months by most Russians suddenly became a personal issue for nearly every family. As a result, two kinds of mobilization of roughly equal size have occurred — hundreds of thousands enlisting to join the war and an equal number fleeing Russia to avoid the war.
After the mobilization announcements, public opinion polls — already poor measures of actual support for the regime given the high non-response rates and the association of pollsters with the state — showed increases in anxiety about the war. And support for the war is unlikely to go up until the invasion ends. Elites as well as middle-class families now discuss privately and sometimes even publicly whether their leader has lost his way. Mass refusal to fight in losing wars has happened before in Russia, sometimes precipitating revolution.
Putin’s recent second escalatory move was to annex on paper more Ukrainian territory, declaring that “People living in Luhansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are becoming our citizens. Forever.” This illegal act may have enthralled his hard-line supporters, but at the same time it has also made finding a peaceful settlement much harder. With great difficulty, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might have been able to fudge some sort of formula tacitly accepting Russian control over Crimea and Donbas, but it will be impossible for him to agree to comparable concessions on Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
It is Putin who has pushed himself into this corner. If the Russian armed forces continue to lose on the battlefield, the only way to end this war might involve putting someone else in power in Moscow. To date, the hawks in Russia are loud and public. But if the war continues to go badly, the voices quietly supporting suing for peace will grow. Tensions between the Russian military and intelligence services are already spilling into the open. These tensions will only grow if Russia’s soldiers continue to die and retreat in Ukraine.
Putin’s final escalatory move was to hint even more strongly at using nuclear weapons. President Biden’s recent comments on the specter of a nuclear Armageddon suggest that the U.S. intelligence community believes Putin’s threats are credible.
And yet, if Putin were to use a nuclear weapon (God forbid), that might also very likely deliver the final blow to his hold on power in Russia. No world leader would support him. The democratic world would be compelled to respond, both with more sophisticated weapons for Ukraine — fighter aircraft (MiG-29s), longer-range missile systems (ATACMS) and better air defense weapons (Patriots) as well as genuinely crippling sanctions, such as designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
After a nuclear attack, no Ukrainian leader would call for surrender. Instead, Zelensky would have every reason to bring the war to Russia, including attacks on targets in Moscow and other major cities. (Who doubts that Ukraine has sleeper cells in Moscow?) At the same time, it is hard to believe a majority of Russians would welcome the use of nuclear weapons against their Slavic neighbors. A few shouting television propogandists and a couple of neo-fascist politicians might support this horrific act, but we should not confuse them with Russia’s silent majority. Putin would likely end up looking alone in his own country, a madman who must be stopped.
The best way for Putin to hold on to power is to end his invasion today. He could declare victory regarding the defense of Donbas, and then order his diplomats to settle into a long negotiation about the borders and political rights of those living in Donbas. Most Russians — elites and the masses — would support him. Fanatic imperialists do not have the means nor popular appeal to overthrow Putin. That is pure fantasy.
But does Putin share these same assessments? I don’t know. And that’s what makes his recent moves of escalation so frightening.
