Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Judging from the hyperbolic headlines and cable news chyrons, you might think Republicans have never campaigned on crime before. After all, it’s not as though Republicans have found some new, devilishly clever way to attack Democrats. Republicans have been trying to frighten voters with these tactics for more than half a century.

Richard M. Nixon first tried it in 1968 with his “Southern strategy.” Republicans tried it again in 1988 with their reprehensible Willie Horton ads. So it’s no surprise that Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has reprised the game plan, declaring at a rally in Nevada on Saturday that Democrats “want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that. Bulls---. They are not owed that.”

What has changed — other than Republicans not even bothering to disguise the racism underlying their attacks — is that crime remains far below historic highs (peaking around 1991). Crime did increase during the coronavirus pandemic, but as Vox reports, the big rise took place under the Trump administration. “The FBI data showed an estimated increase in murder nationally in 2021 of roughly 4 percent, after a nearly 30 percent increase nationwide from 2019 to 2020.” (Figures for 2021 are unclear because of a new reporting system that went into place last year as well as margins of error in estimates. Vox explains the 2021 rate “could have been up 17 percent or down 7 percent, and there is no way to know for sure which is right.”)

Advertisement

Moreover, the Republicans’ recent crime messaging takes place at a moment when crime rates are statistically higher in red states. Plus, Republicans remain opposed to getting weapons of war off the streets.

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow Add

With the mainstream media all too willing to regurgitate Republican talking points claiming Democrats are vulnerable on crime, Democrats must respond intelligently.

Their strongest case begins with candidate selection. If Democrats nominate a candidate vulnerable on the issue, the crime attack ads will receive far more traction. But if they nominate a candidate such as Rep. Val Demings, the former Orlando police chief who is running for the U.S. Senate in Florida, or Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court who is running a no-nonsense message on crime, they would be in a much better position to turn the tables on Republicans. Likewise, House members who previously served in the military or the intelligence community (e.g., Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Reps. Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia) can seize the high ground on public safety and security.

Advertisement

Second, Democrats can make an effective case that they funded police via the American Rescue Plan, which Republicans unanimously opposed. Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic Senate candidate in Ohio, consistently touts his votes to bring dollars back to local law enforcement. Likewise, in Michigan, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to highlight her ample funding for public safety.

Perhaps more importantly, Democrats have plenty of material with which they can skewer Republicans for fomenting lawlessness. This include the GOP’s defense of the insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and its smearing of the FBI following the search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Ryan did this effectively at his recent debate with Republican opponent J.D. Vance, who promoted the fundraising efforts for a legal defense fund for insurrectionists. “Can you imagine one guy saying out of one side of his mouth he’s pro-cop,” Ryan said, “and out of the other side of his mouth he’s raising money for the insurrectionists who were beating up the Capitol police?” In a similarly aggressive approach, the Lincoln Project is going after Demings’s Republican opponent, Sen. Marco Rubio, for backing Trump and “defending criminals.”

Advertisement

President Biden has underscored this argument, telling a crowd in Pennsylvania last month, “It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI.” He also denounced calls from some Republicans to “defund the FBI.” Calling out the GOP for its hypocrisy on policy is particularly effective in an atmosphere in which the MAGA crowd continues to fan the flames of violence.

With the right candidates, voting record and aggressive messaging, Democrats need not fall prey to perennial GOP attacks on crime. After all, Democrats aren’t the ones who have described violence at the Capitol — much of it directed toward police officers — as “legitimate political discourse.”

GiftOutline Gift Article