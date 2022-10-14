Listen 7 min Gift Article Share

What’s that saying about making friends with face-eating tigers, and then getting upset when one eats your face, because you didn’t think it would eat your face? Two weeks ago, just before the fourth anniversary of my colleague Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, I talked to former U.N. special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who worked on the report that found the highest levels Saudi Arabia’s government responsible for the assassination. Candidate Joe Biden, as we all remember, said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS, as he is known, should be treated as a pariah for Jamal’s killing.

For years, people have been begging the United States to reevaluate its relationship with Saudi Arabia. So often, the West has seemed to willfully overlook the abuse of the Saudi government — in the bombing of Yemen (one of the poorest countries in the world), the jailing of activists, mass executions, and the surveillance and kidnapping of critics abroad, including Jamal. Those of us concerned about Saudi Arabia’s disregard for human rights were told by the foreign policy “adults in the room” in Washington that we needed to be realistic — that realpolitik and national security interests had to take precedence over human rights.

Advertisement

At least that’s how they explained why President Biden just had to go to Riyadh in July and give MBS both a personal meeting and that fist bump seen round the world. It would be worth it, because of U.S. energy and security needs, right?

Follow Karen Attiah 's opinions Follow Add

Wrong, as it turned out. Saudi Arabia has repaid all that by hitting the United States where it hurts — at the gas pump.

Last week, the Saudi-led OPEC Plus nations cut oil production. This will not only lead to higher prices at the pump but also help provide fellow oil-producer Russia with the financial reserves it needs to wage its war with Ukraine, which Washington obviously opposes. So MBS got his photo ops, his military got the U.S. weapons deals it wanted — and the White House got neither realpolitik economic support nor any improvement in human rights. Not a good look — especially for the Democrats, right ahead of the midterm elections.

Advertisement

Now, with the oil-production rebuke, Biden is again threatening consequences for Saudi Arabia, and administration officials say they are willing to reevaluate the U.S.-Saudi relationship. Were the bombings in Yemen or the kidnapping and killing of a journalist not enough?

Well, that’s clarifying. The relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia has always been an oil-for-security partnership, not an alliance in the true sense of the word. That’s why it was so easy for the Biden administration to sell out the human rights community, all so that Saudi Arabia could turn around and give the West an oil-slicked middle-finger and side with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It should be no surprise to anyone. Even Jamal wrote years ago that Mohammed bin Salman was behaving more like Putin.

I hope this is a humbling of the foreign policy apparatchiks in D.C. Those of us who have been calling for a more progressive reset with Saudi Arabia weren’t just being naive. We saw MBS kidnap a prime minister and start a diplomatic spat with Canada over ... tweets. This was a leader who was not just a human rights abuser but deeply disruptive to the West’s norms of geopolitical conduct. It’s almost as though the foreign policy establishment thought: “Well, they would never do that to us.”

Advertisement

Hubris is a hell of a drug. What is it about human nature — both at an individual and collective level — that allows us to overlook when our friends, allies and heroes do terrible things to others? I don’t really think geopolitics is so different from other realms of human interaction. If you have a friend who talks terribly about everyone else, can you really be surprised when one day that “friend” turns on you? People purported to be shocked this week by Kanye West’s antisemitic outbursts. But for years he has been winking at white nationalism, denigrating Black people, and harassing his ex, Kim Kardashian. Antisemitism was only a matter of time. The signs were all there.

And the signs were all there — unmistakably, unless you actively wanted to avoid seeing them — that the Saudi regime was not to be trusted. Now, MBS has put Biden in a corner yet again — and the president has nothing to show for his fist-bump diplomacy. Honestly, the administration has no one to blame but itself.

Home Front: Kanye West: The ball is in Adidas’s court

Speaking of longtime impunity, and money shielding bad actors from consequences, let’s return to Kanye West. After the fallout from West’s antisemitic rant, it was disheartening to think about all the years that West trafficked in anti-Blackness while people called him a “genius” and free-thinker. I keep wondering one thing: What about West’s corporate overlords, who have been signing off on his use of white supremacy for years? Yes, years. On Twitter this week, I laid out West’s long-standing love affair with the Confederate flag:

It is just simply the case that Kanye has openly been using White supremacy and its symbols for attention and profit for YEARS, and no one did anything. https://t.co/MRqC9H0N9K — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) October 11, 2022

There are White people in fashion and merchandising boardrooms who have been happy to go along with West’s use of white supremacy for publicity and profit. They’re accountable for what we’re seeing, too. Or should be.

Advertisement

My Post colleagues Jaclyn Peiser and Jacob Bogage took a look at Adidas, which has a fashion deal for West’s brand Yeezy. “Yeezy generates an estimated $2 billion a year, close to 10 percent of [Adidas’s] annual revenue,” the report. West is a billionaire thanks to the partnership; he pretty much single-handedly made Adidas culturally relevant again — which is probably why they have stood by him all these years. Adidas has now said it will “review the partnership.”

But does that mean it will really part ways with their cash clown? I’m not holding my breath.

Fun Zone: Back to the future: A touching Comic Con moment

It’s been a heavy and chaotic week, but don’t worry, this week’s #DareYouNotToCry challenge is here! This one is for all the ’80s and ’90s kids who were fans of the “Back to the Future” films: Actor Michael J. Fox reunited with his BTTF co-star Christopher Lloyd. Fox has Parkinson’s disease, and has been at the forefront of raising money and awareness to fight the awful illness. The embrace between Fox and Lloyd is everything.

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at Comic Con is all the wholesome content you need on a Sunday. pic.twitter.com/zd3yDJKcUY — Scotty (@arghkid) October 9, 2022

Do you have questions, comments, tips, recipes, poems, praise, or critiques for me? Submit them here. I do read every submission and may include yours in a future version of the newsletter.

GiftOutline Gift Article