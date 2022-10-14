The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Catholic hospitals provide medically indicated treatment

October 14, 2022 at 3:41 p.m. EDT
Medical workers wave in appreciation as fire, police and emergency workers honor them at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., on April 17, 2020. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

The Oct. 11 front-page article “Catholic hospitals’ reach limits reproductive care” omitted critical facts about how Catholic hospitals and providers care for women experiencing pregnancy complications.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

In tragic situations when the mother suffers from an urgent, life-threatening condition during pregnancy, Catholic health clinicians provide medically indicated treatment, even if it poses a threat to the unborn child or might result in the unintended death of the child. For example, the treatment of an ectopic pregnancy or a uterine infection is both clinically and ethically required. For victims of sexual assault, clinicians at Catholic facilities follow medical protocols to ensure no pregnancy results. Though Catholic providers do not offer services for the direct or sole purpose of contraception, they can and do offer services such as IUDs and hormonal treatments to address underlying medical conditions.

I appreciate that the article acknowledged Catholic health care’s long-standing commitment to serving patients in underrepresented communities, such as rural America. Those who serve in Catholic health care firmly believe in our call to care for others. We also value the provider-patient relationship and informed consent. We respect patients’ preferences and beliefs and work with them to discuss their treatment options.

Mary Haddad, St. Louis

The writer, a sister of Mercy, is president and chief executive of the Catholic Health Association of the United States.

Loading...