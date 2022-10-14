In tragic situations when the mother suffers from an urgent, life-threatening condition during pregnancy, Catholic health clinicians provide medically indicated treatment, even if it poses a threat to the unborn child or might result in the unintended death of the child. For example, the treatment of an ectopic pregnancy or a uterine infection is both clinically and ethically required. For victims of sexual assault, clinicians at Catholic facilities follow medical protocols to ensure no pregnancy results. Though Catholic providers do not offer services for the direct or sole purpose of contraception, they can and do offer services such as IUDs and hormonal treatments to address underlying medical conditions.