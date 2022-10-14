The Oct. 11 front-page article “Catholic hospitals’ reach limits reproductive care” omitted critical facts about how Catholic hospitals and providers care for women experiencing pregnancy complications.
I appreciate that the article acknowledged Catholic health care’s long-standing commitment to serving patients in underrepresented communities, such as rural America. Those who serve in Catholic health care firmly believe in our call to care for others. We also value the provider-patient relationship and informed consent. We respect patients’ preferences and beliefs and work with them to discuss their treatment options.
Mary Haddad, St. Louis
The writer, a sister of Mercy, is president and chief executive of the Catholic Health Association of the United States.