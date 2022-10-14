Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gerald Winegrad, a Democrat, represented Annapolis in the Maryland Senate, where he chaired the Environment and Chesapeake Bay Subcommittee. On Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency caved to Chesapeake Bay-state governors and agricultural interests by failing to enforce the Clean Water Act or impose sanctions on recalcitrant states for violating mandates to reduce bay pollutants. Instead, the annual meeting of the Chesapeake Executive Council with the EPA administrator and bay-state governors turned into a self-congratulatory session where for the third time it was acknowledged that bay states will miss a vital cleanup deadline.

The required pollution reductions were set in 2010 when the EPA gave states 15 years to comply. All speakers acknowledged that these reductions would not be met by 2025. Critical bay-choking nutrient reduction would be missed by wide margins — only 42 percent of nitrogen and 64 percent of phosphorus. Instead of the EPA announcing sanctions for violating the Clean Water Act and the states detailing new measures to meet pollution deadlines, the only agreement reached was to reevaluate the 2010 bay cleanup plan and its 2025 deadline and take another year to do so, effectively punting, as it appears the goal posts will be moved.

Advertisement

EPA data documents a striking failure to meet Clean Water Act requirements, leaving 71 percent of bay waters polluted, which was 74 percent in 1985. Tragically, this meeting’s outcome of recalibration and failure to enforce our basic clean water law undermines 39 years of formal bay program efforts.

These efforts began in December 1983, when, as a young state senator, I joined 900 other optimistic citizens and elected leaders at the signing of the first bay agreement, pledging to restore the Chesapeake. This led to the formal EPA Bay Program established and funded in 1984. Other, more detailed but voluntary agreements followed, including one in 1987 to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus by 40 percent by 2000. When the states failed to do so by wide margins with no sanctions, environmental groups sued, and a federal court settlement forced the states into a broad 2000 Bay Agreement with detailed pollution reductions.

Again, the states failed to meet these pollution limits by 2010 with no sanctions, triggering the EPA to impose a mandatory pollution diet on bay states with hard caps on bay-destroying excess nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment. Everyone has known for years the states would fail to meet the 2025 goals.

Advertisement

Resulting from these failures are collapsed or collapsing fisheries (oysters, shad, sturgeon, rockfish, crabs), abysmal results with our essential bay grasses, and flesh-eating diseases proliferating in our waters.

Only two of six bay-state governors showed up at Tuesday’s carefully calibrated public meeting, and both have their eyes set on the U.S. presidency. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) touted all their great accomplishments for the bay. Hogan even issued a news release hours after the meeting on his performance at the meeting and successes. But Hogan ignored his abysmal record on enforcement of critical water-quality regulations of farm animal manure, particularly from the chicken industry and sewage and industrial wastewater. The Environmental Integrity Project has documented these in reports including “Blind Eye to Big Chicken.” Maryland has met only 24 percent of its mandated nitrogen reductions from agriculture and is at 0 percent compliance for developed-lands runoff.

Youngkin has been notably anti-environmental in attacking long-standing regulations and trying to withdraw Virginia from a regional greenhouse gas compact. The state Senate blocked his efforts to install Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist and Trump appointee, as secretary of natural and historic resources. Then Youngkin created a new office designed to slash state regulations and put it under the direction of Wheeler, who attended Tuesday’s meeting. And Hogan continues to reap millions from his land development and consulting firm.

Advertisement

Yes, under the Bay Program the bay is better off than it would have been. The nutrient reductions achieved from sewage treatment plants have been extraordinary — a singular success attributable to tighter EPA regulations and the expenditure of billions of dollars. But meeting pollution reductions from agriculture has been an abject failure with the need for greater regulation and enforcement.

The states’ failure to do what needs to be done to turn the tide is met by an enforcement agency that refuses to impose sanctions and instead agrees on a recalibrating delay. It appears likely these failures will condemn future generations to a Chesapeake Bay no better, and possibly even worse, than it is today.

GiftOutline Gift Article