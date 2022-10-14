David Von Drehle was brave to admit in his Oct. 9 op-ed, “ How I remember the Beltway sniper killings ,” that he was wrong in assuming that the snipers’ “spree of death” was the work of foreign terrorists. But he was wildly incorrect in his blanket statement that “everyone assumed it was al-Qaeda.” No one I know ever made that assumption.

It is disingenuous to assign such a mistake in judgment to “everyone” who lived here at the time — and an insult to the intelligence, skills and hard work of the thousands of investigators, analysts, operatives and military personnel who had spent the previous year tracking down the perpetrators of the well-planned, organized act of mass murder and suicide we call 9/11. It is hard to imagine how anyone seriously thinking that such a world-shaking, impossible-to-ignore, large-scale attack — designed to gain an edge in a distant, intra-faith sectarian conflict and recruit followers to their fundamentalist struggle against modernity — had anything in common with the possible motives or singular means of the snipers.