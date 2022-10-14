For decades, Congress has starved this vital agency of resources while its workload exploded. In 1985, the SSA employed 81,000 employees ; today, it employs fewer than 60,000 . It used to be the technological leader of the country and the world; it now lags far behind.

The Oct. 9 front-page article “ Social Security is still reeling after covid chaos ” was excellent in describing the deterioration of services at Social Security Administration (SSA) field offices. However, it failed to place the blame squarely where it belongs: on Congress.

Congress has starved the SSA even though Social Security and its related administrative costs add nothing to the deficit. Rather, Congress limits, through annual Limitations on Administrative Expenses , how much the agency can spend from Social Security’s accumulated surplus of $2.9 trillion.

The SSA is extremely efficient, spending well less than a penny of every dollar on administrative expenses. Yet Congress limited the agency’s administrative expenditures in fiscal 2022 to just 0.46 percent of Social Security’s accumulated surplus. The ills described in this important article could be corrected if Congress simply allowed the SSA to spend just a few tenths of a percent more of its accumulated reserve. The public deserves no less.