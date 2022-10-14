Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Right now, national House polls look decent for Democrats. They lead Republicans by a point in the FiveThirtyEight average, and almost every individual poll — aside from those with partisan sponsors — puts Democrats in the lead. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight But Republican operatives and politicians still feel good about their chances. They have a simple, two-step argument.

First, President Biden’s approval rating — 45 percent among voters — roughly matches the 46 percent who back Democrats in national House polls. That’s enough to put Democrats ahead of Republicans in national House polls — but it leaves them well under majority support.

Second, the Republican share of the vote in national House polls is nowhere close to Biden’s disapproval rating. Therefore, at least according to this theory, Republican candidates will regain the lead and retake the House as voters who disapprove of Biden get off the fence and start voting for the GOP.

Obviously, this argument isn’t airtight. Voters use different standards to judge Biden and congressional Democrats. A moderate voter might disapprove of Biden’s economic job performance but still refuse to vote for an antiabortion Republican in November.

But optimistic Republicans might be onto something. As my Post Opinions colleague Henry Olsen has argued, Democrats likely need to maintain a historic edge among those who “weakly disapprove” of the president in order to keep their House majority. And as GOP strategist Liam Donovan noted, many who weakly disapprove of Biden remain undecided in 2022 polls. The 2022 midterm elections come down to “where undecided disapprovers land,” Donovan observed. And the expectation is that they will break for the Republicans.

