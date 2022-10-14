Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I appreciated the Oct. 10 front-page article “Economy got boost that drove inflation.” Characteristically, the article presented the range of opinion about the degree to which the March 2021 Biden stimulus drove inflation, but the consensus was around 300 to 400 basis points. That $2 trillion in stimulus injected into the economy (where supply had been so thoroughly disrupted by our reactions to the coronavirus pandemic) should generate inflation should surprise no one.

The reporting attributed recovery to the president’s stimulus. The prior bipartisan stimulus bills might have had something to do with it. The Federal Reserve also should receive some credit for the recovery and some blame for the inflation.

I’m not an economist, but I can read. In the March 17, 2021, ““Summary of Economic Projections,” ,” the Fed projected 6.5 percent real gross domestic product growth for 2021 and 3.3 percent for 2022, not assuming the passage of the Biden stimulus. The same set of projections forecast unemployment at 4.5 percent for 2021 and 3.9 percent in 2022. In GDP and unemployment, the March forecasts were more favorable than December forecasts.

We were in a robust recovery before the Biden stimulus, which increased growth (at least until the Fed raised rates) at the cost of disruptive inflation. Low-income people have had negative real-wage growth, making them decidedly worse off.

The article presented a binary: We received the upside of economic recovery and the downside of inflation. The reality is much worse.

Charles Marc Abbey, Edgewater

