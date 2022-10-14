Though I am glad that the Environmental Protection Agency is acting on this issue, it is discouraging to see minimal change in the forecast use of leaded fuel. It pains me to see that this socio-environmental issue is not being treated as an urgent matter by the Federal Aviation Administration.

We cannot wait to grasp the impact of unsustainable actions until the damage becomes irreversible. In this case, this lead-based fuel is damaging to children’s health, yet the FAA still forecasts 179 million gallons will be consumed in 2041. It is imperative that the EPA, other government agencies and nongovernmental organizations ratchet up the pressure so that we don’t have to continue to see these consequences for public health and the environment.