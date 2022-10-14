Regarding the Oct. 8 news article “EPA proposes declaring lead in aviation fuel a danger to public health”:
We cannot wait to grasp the impact of unsustainable actions until the damage becomes irreversible. In this case, this lead-based fuel is damaging to children’s health, yet the FAA still forecasts 179 million gallons will be consumed in 2041. It is imperative that the EPA, other government agencies and nongovernmental organizations ratchet up the pressure so that we don’t have to continue to see these consequences for public health and the environment.
Stephen Eisenson, Washington