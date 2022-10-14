In a prior protest, climate change activists shut down the Beltway on July 4, with major backups at the Colesville Road exit in Maryland. (Luz Lazo/The Washington Post) Comment on this storyCommentGift ArticleShareLet me get this straight: A small number of “climate activists” shut down one side of the Beltway on Oct. 10, resulting in a traffic backup stretching miles.Anyone want to guess how many of those drivers turned off their engines while waiting for things to get unclogged?Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debatesArrowRightOh, the irony of it all.John Walters, Leonardtown, Md. CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticlePopular opinions articlesHAND CURATEDOpinion|The Jan. 6 hearings are over. Time to vote.October 13, 2022Opinion|I’m the father of a trans boy in Florida. ‘Don’t say gay’ is working as intended.October 13, 2022Opinion|The Jan. 6 committee has provided proof of Trump’s willful deceitOctober 13, 2022View 3 more storiesChevronDownView moreLoading...