Opinion The irony of the I-495 climate protest

October 14, 2022 at 3:41 p.m. EDT
In a prior protest, climate change activists shut down the Beltway on July 4, with major backups at the Colesville Road exit in Maryland. (Luz Lazo/The Washington Post)

Let me get this straight: A small number of “climate activists” shut down one side of the Beltway on Oct. 10, resulting in a traffic backup stretching miles.

Anyone want to guess how many of those drivers turned off their engines while waiting for things to get unclogged?

Oh, the irony of it all.

John Walters, Leonardtown, Md.

