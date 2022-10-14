The Oct. 9 front-page article “A CEO’s fight to stop the Starbucks uprising” reported that Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz sees himself as “the good guy of American capitalism.” He called Starbucks’ workers “partners” and said his love for the company includes his responsibility to these partners, which “is at the highest level possible.” When workers at some Starbucks stores began union organizing, he and his management team held more than 200 listening sessions with hourly workers across the country. Mr. Schultz found these face-to-face meetings to be “defining moments” when the company’s soul was rediscovered.
Listening to employee concerns and complaints is good business practice. But when workers find their collective voice, organize themselves into a union and seek to bargain collectively with their employer, they are participating in workplace democracy that is at “the highest level possible.” And they are safeguarded in this right by the 1935 National Labor Relations Act, which protects them in this activity without fear of retaliation.
Denying Starbucks workers the opportunity to improve their conditions of employment through union representation will not lead to improved job performance or effectiveness. And, at the end of the day, Mr. Schultz, we are judged by our deeds, not by fanciful words.
Saul Schniderman, Takoma Park
The writer is a former president of the Library of Congress Professional Guild.