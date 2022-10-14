The Oct. 9 front-page article “A CEO’s fight to stop the Starbucks uprising” reported that Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz sees himself as “the good guy of American capitalism.” He called Starbucks’ workers “partners” and said his love for the company includes his responsibility to these partners, which “is at the highest level possible.” When workers at some Starbucks stores began union organizing, he and his management team held more than 200 listening sessions with hourly workers across the country. Mr. Schultz found these face-to-face meetings to be “defining moments” when the company’s soul was rediscovered.