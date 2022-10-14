Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Supreme Court has dismissed Donald Trump in a single sentence. With no note of dissent, the justices Thursday rejected the former president’s request to intervene in litigation over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. This outcome only underscores the outrageous frivolity of the contentions his team has lodged in courts of law and public opinion.

The Supreme Court shouldn’t even have entertained the petition to reconsider part of an appeals court order allowing the Justice Department to continue to review classified documents as a special master looks over other materials for claims of attorney-client or executive privilege. Yet the outcome of Justice Clarence Thomas’s referring the case his colleagues’ way is just another reason to scoff at claims from Mr. Trump that the legal system is treating him unfairly. He has had the opportunity to use, and attempt to abuse, the courts all the way up to the highest in the land — three of whose justices he appointed. And nonetheless, they’ve rejected his arguments.

These rejections are the only possible answer to the numerous implausible claims made by Mr. Trump, including that while in office he could declassify documents “even by thinking about it.” The Mar-a-Lago case is now ensnared in multiple courts thanks to multiple filings from Mr. Trump. Nowhere has he succeeded in establishing any real injury caused to him by the FBI being allowed to proceed with its investigation into the trove of more than 11,000 documents, including 103 with classification markings, that he took with him from the Oval Office. Meanwhile, federal prosecutors have ably described the injury that both an impeded investigation and the ability of an outside party to view highly sensitive materials would cause to the government. After all, these materials reportedly include information regarding nuclear capabilities of a foreign government and other secrets so closely held that the agents involved in the probe needed a special clearance to look at them.

This case, in short, is serious. An article from The Post only emphasizes this reality: A former White House valet told investigators that he moved boxes while the government was seeking the return of the classified materials, having previously denied doing anything of the sort. Security-camera footage corroborates the revised account. The new evidence adds substance to the suggestion of obstruction that the Justice Department also teased in its brief to the Supreme Court. Yet the former president’s spokesman Taylor Budowich persists in leveling increasingly absurd charges, claiming the administration has “fabricated a Document Hoax in a desperate attempt to retain political power.”

The idea that justice has somehow been perverted here is fiction. The significance of Mr. Trump’s conduct is as plain as the silliness of his complaints. The Supreme Court’s terse reply to his emergency application is only the latest confirmation.

