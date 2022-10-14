Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Oct. 10 news analysis “What happens if GOP takes House, Senate or both?” mentioned climate change in passing as a part of President Biden’s “agenda” that Republicans might block, but it should have stressed that Republicans, if they take even one house of Congress, will stop any new federal efforts to limit the root cause of climate change: reliance on fossil fuels.

Climate change is not coming; it is here. And it will get much worse if we deny or ignore it, the preferred Republican approach. Florida and the Southwest are being buffeted by record-setting storms and droughts, respectively. Unaddressed climate change will make Florida a smaller state geographically by the latter part of the century and will likely displace a significant number of Americans from the Southwest, among other effects. Other countries will experience even greater negative impacts, producing climate change migrants.

Republicans profess to be concerned about migration across our borders but refuse to address the cause of current and future migration: climate change impacts in Central America and South America that make it impossible for people to earn livings in their home countries.

People concerned about American prosperity, security, well-being and stability, and the future of their grandchildren, need to vote for candidates who will address climate change. Unfortunately, only one major American political party is committed to tackling climate change, and it is not the Republican Party.

Ken Brill, Bethesda

