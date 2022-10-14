The Oct. 13 front-page article “ In blue Maryland, MAGA embrace puts GOP on the ropes ” neglected to mention an important factor: Maryland has closed primaries. Only registered Democrats can vote in Democratic primaries, and only registered Republicans can vote in Republican primaries. Independents cannot vote in primaries at all.

This policy could be helping promote more extreme candidates on both sides. Furthermore, red voters living in deep-blue areas and blue voters living in deep-red areas are effectively disenfranchised. Though I believe that instituting ranked-choice voting would go even further in generating more moderate candidates, opening up Maryland primaries to independent voters as well as those willing to cross the aisle would be a good start.