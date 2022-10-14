Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Land use is practically a religion in Montgomery County, and the five members of the county’s powerful planning board are the defenders of the faith. When a cascade of poor individual decisions by several board members ran headlong into simmering personality conflicts, the result was an institutional meltdown that shook Maryland’s most populous and economically vital locality.

That left the Montgomery County Council little choice but to clean house, which it did with dispatch. On Tuesday, following reports of escalating dysfunction, the council fired all five planning board members. The board’s chairman as well as the top professional staffer in the planning department, each highly regarded, were casualties in the crossfire.

What’s stunning in this episode is the disconnect between the high stakes and quotidian misconduct involved. It is difficult to overstate the role played by the planning board and the department it directs, with its $190 million annual budget. Together, they oversee more than 5,700 employees and 400 parks, along with the county Park Police, and, critically, hold sway over what gets built, where it goes, and how it looks across a jurisdiction of more than 1 million people.

Advertisement

A cursory glance at a land-use map illustrates the agency’s clout: Montgomery’s sprawling 93,000-acre Agricultural Reserve — a bucolic stretch of upcounty farms, fields and forests that keeps development at bay over nearly a third of the county — was the planning board’s brainchild more than 40 years ago.

That’s real power. Yet the people who were exercising it allowed petty quarrels and dumb behavior to spiral into a public-facing car wreck.

It started with an inspector general’s investigation into Board Chair Casey Anderson’s after-hours tipples from an office liquor cabinet. The council docked him a month’s pay, equal to about $18,000, and slapped two other board members on the wrist with one-day pay suspensions for having a drink in his office. That should have ended things; instead, it triggered an eruption of recriminations, leaks and inappropriate score-settling, directed mostly at Mr. Anderson and, by all appearances, mostly by Partap Verma, the board’s vice chair, who is said to have wanted the top job. Mr. Anderson was accused of using salty and misogynistic language, which he denies. When Gwen Wright, a nationally renowned planning department director, publicly came to his defense, the board fired her. That was unwarranted and foolish; she was months from retirement.

Advertisement

No ideological schism animated the toxicity. In fact, the planning board has unanimously backed a smart, sweeping blueprint for development over the next quarter-century that would encourage more relatively affordable housing and economic development, both badly needed. Montgomery’s potent NIMBY forces have sniped at the plan, known as Thrive Montgomery 2050. Yet after more than a year of debate, the County Council looks set to approve it by the end of the year, as it should.

Whatever his peccadilloes, Mr. Anderson was a planning visionary. His departure, along with that of the other board members, caps an inglorious chapter in local history; it should also impart some lessons. First, feuds in key government agencies cannot be allowed to fester; to the council’s credit, this one was ended quickly. Second, character and maturity count when it comes to appointments to key government positions. The council, set to appoint new board members later this month, should take heed.

GiftOutline Gift Article