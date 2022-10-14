Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This month’s reelection of Quebec Premier Francois Legault — a canny but unsophisticated populist who has used blunt xenophobia and arrogant chauvinism to assemble a formidable coalition of French Canadian voters — marked a moment of regression and stagnation for Canada. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Twenty years ago, there was hope in the air that the province was changing, an optimism fueled by the 2003 landslide defeat of separatist premier Bernard Landry and election of Jean Charest — the leading anti-separatist crusader of the 1990s. There’s a famous quote about weary Soviet citizens just wanting to live in a “normal country;” Canada’s optimists held similar hope that Quebec would soon be a “normal province” with politics defined not by endless arguments over the logistics of secession or how big French words should be in shop windows, but ordinary stuff such as taxes and health care.

But in 2012, Charest lost his bid for a fourth term, the separatists got back in, and a fresh era of Quebec politics defined by tendentious cultural navel-gazing began — and hasn’t stopped since.

Charest’s separatist successor, Pauline Marois, proposed a “Charter of Quebec Values” that would, among other things, prohibit government employees from wearing “ostentatious” religious clothing such as hijabs or turbans while on the job. The ensuing debate stretched into the term of Philippe Couillard, the Liberal premier who came next. His counter-legislation, which would have merely banned women wearing face coverings from providing or receiving government services, contested the scope of Marois’s bill, but not its underlying premise that Quebec society faced an existential threat from unassimilated minorities — particularly Muslims.

In 2018, Couillard was replaced by Legault, a former minister in Landry’s government who promised to close this half-decade debate by “quickly” imposing a religious clothing ban of his own. And so Bill 21 was passed and the premier has proudly likened it to similar legislation in “Germany, Belgium and France.” (The Canadian Civil Liberties Association calls it an assault on the “already marginalized.”) While he was at it, Legault slashed immigration limits. Riding high on the chauvinism wave, his government’s next marquee initiative was Bill 96, which broke new frontiers of bossiness in Quebec’s language laws, making French all but mandatory everywhere from the break room to the operating room.

Paranoia has always been Legault’s primarily justification for all this, frightening the French Canadian suburbs with horror stories that their province would lose its Francophone heritage, becoming the next “Louisiana” and likening immigration to cultural suicide.

Legault, alas, has been nothing but rewarded for his priorities; Ottawa’s outsize deference to Quebec means national politicians rarely criticize the premier directly — if anything, it’s those with the gall to criticize him who face harsh consequences. One assumes even the staunchest Francophone patriot won’t have unlimited tolerance for an economy that starts to sag more and more under the ever-accumulating weight of the great leader’s purity crusade.

Demagogues project blame only outward, however. If Legault’s second term is defined not by a robust renaissance of Quebecois culture, but rather an increasingly high cost of living and anemic growth, it’s hardly beyond the realm of imagination that the premier might seek to change the topic by playing the card he’s kept closest to his chest all these years.

That is, his views on secession. During a debate last month, he studiously avoided stating how he would vote on a theoretical referendum — a calculation that suggests he saw the ambiguity serving some electoral purpose, and likely an edge in his relations with Ottawa as well. The premier, after all, has already signaled an interest in strong-arming the federal government into giving him even more power to limit immigration than he already has; and threats to “break up the country” remain Quebec’s ultimate bargaining chip.

That a return to 1990s-style separatist blackmail is even possible to anticipate in the year 2022 is a testament to how little Quebec‘s politics has changed over the past two decades. Those who might dream of the next four years representing anything but more of the same should adjust their expectations. Plus ça change ...

