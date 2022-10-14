Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers' grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week's Free for All letters.

I was disappointed that there was no picture of Carolyn R. Bertozzi, one of the three new Nobel Prize winners in chemistry, with the Oct. 6 news article "Two Americans, Dane share Nobel in chemistry." Instead, there was a picture of the only non-American, Morten Meldal. I hope there is a follow-up about Bertozzi that includes her picture so girls can be inspired to enter careers in science.

Alice Heiserman, Bethesda

After reading the Oct. 4 front page, which included articles about the damage nature and our fellow man can do to us, I was heartened to see the entire second page devoted to the Nobel Prize winner Svante Pääbo and his work [“Nobel awarded to Swedish geneticist for work on ancient DNA”]. Thanks for celebrating this result of intelligence, persistence, hard work and cooperation.

Barbara Pearson, Silver Spring

Deb Haaland fails a history test

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s Sept. 29 Thursday Opinion column about the word “squaw,” “This racist, sexist slur has no place on public lands,” spread certain regrettable misconceptions regarding Indigenous American languages.

Haaland’s statement that the word “was stolen from the word for ‘woman’ in one specific Indigenous language, I believe Algonquian,” immediately set off alarm bells; she and her staff couldn’t be bothered, for the education of a large and unusually influential readership, to check basic facts about a word she’s nevertheless happy to fulminate about for 13 paragraphs?

Also worrisome was her extraordinary contention that for one language to adopt a word from another language constitutes an act of theft. The “one specific Indigenous language” is in fact Massachusett-Narragansett, a member of the Algonquian subfamily of the Algic language family. (Algonquian is, contrary to popular misconception, a group of about 30 related languages, not a language itself.) In Massachusett-Narragansett, “squa” and its dialectal variants meant “female” or “young woman”; cognates of greater or lesser similarity exist in many other Algonquian languages. The word was known by the Plymouth colonists as early as 1621, and though its uses in English have always been at least “othering,” the clearly derogatory uses seem to have arisen in the 19th century, not immediately, as Haaland implied.

The secretary’s denunciation of the word was so extreme that I have to wonder whether she has conflated its true history with the long-circulating but indefensible myth that it’s an anatomical-sexual slur originating in the unrelated and far-from-Plymouth Mohawk language.

M. Paul Shore, Arlington

Who is monitoring the coronavirus monitor?

The weekly “Coronavirus monitor” in Friday’s Metro section for the past several weeks has provided incorrect and potentially misleading information.

The Sept. 30 posting listed all 13 jurisdictions in the area as having low “community transmission levels” as of Sept. 29. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community transmission levels are graded into four categories: low, moderate, substantial and high. On Sept. 29, community transmission levels were either substantial or high throughout our region, with none having low levels. What The Post was actually reporting were the CDC’s “community levels,” all of which were low on that date. (Community levels are graded as low, medium or high.)

Community levels are reported weekly by the CDC and are determined from a different set of data than are community transmission levels. Community levels are best used by communities and individuals to help guide behavior in group settings. Community transmission levels (also called transmission levels) are intended to help health-care facilities choose appropriate infection-control measures in their facilities. The CDC’s choice of very similar terminology for two different measures invites errors.

Nationally, that week, about three-quarters of counties in the United States had low community levels; contrast this with transmission levels over the same week, when more than 60 percent of counties had high transmission levels. Clearly these two parameters are quite different.

When The Post confuses the terminology, it risks causing inappropriate decisions by individuals and health-care administrators who follow these updates.

Bernhard L. Wiedermann, Silver Spring

Can’t go wrong reading Boswell’s take

We die-hard fans who love the Washington Nationals like family have had little to be excited about this season. Then along came Joey Meneses. Thomas Boswell’s Sept. 30 Sports column, “Is Nationals’ Meneses too good to be true? What if he’s for real?,” added to our excitement about this aging rookie.

It was great to enjoy Boz’s insight and lyrical prose again. Having him back on the Sports pages for even one day was a special treat.

Bob Hudson, Silver Spring

Tell me the story behind the photo, please

It would have been nice to know the story behind the picture of Dan Beazley of Michigan that accompanied the Oct. 3 front-page article “Ian’s wake: High water, widespread destruction, lingering power outages.”

Colleen Kennedy, Arlington

James Florio’s lasting contribution to national security

Regarding the Sept. 28 obituary for James Florio, “N.J. governor backed gun law, fateful tax hike”:

Before serving as governor of New Jersey, Florio, then a member of Congress, made a singularly important contribution to U.S. national security by co-sponsoring, with then-Sen. James Exon (R-Neb.), the 1988 Exon-Florio Amendment. This legislation, based on concerns about acquisitions of U.S. technology companies by foreign investors (especially Japanese at the time), gave authority to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), chaired by the Treasury Department, to review acquisitions to ensure they would not harm national security. In effect for almost 20 years, the law was replaced in 2007 by the Foreign Investment and National Security Act (spurred by the Dubai Ports World controversy) and then in 2018 by the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act (driven by concerns about Chinese investment). But it was Florio working with Exon who persuaded President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to accept their bipartisan bill as the foundation for all investment screening legislation that followed.

Robert M. Kimmitt, Arlington

The writer was Treasury Department general counsel in the Reagan administration and deputy treasury secretary in the George W. Bush administration.

A delight to read about Robin

Helaine Olen’s Oct. 5 Wednesday Opinion column on Vicki Robin, “‘Your Money or Your Life’: 30 years later, Vicki Robin’s choice still holds up,” reminded me of Bradley Trevor Greive’s absolutely delightful contributions in Bertrand Russell’s “In Praise of Idleness: A Timeless Essay.” In this short 1930s essay, Russell provides numerous irrefutable arguments for why humans should work only four hours a day! In so doing, Russell frees us to enjoy ourselves and helps us understand why everyone would be better off. Greive supplies a clever afterword and footnotes that are even funnier.

Bruce Miller, Alexandria

Cartoonists, can I get a clue?

Michael de Adder’s Sept. 28 political cartoon said much. The child in class used a four-letter word that was not printed out yet was obvious. This also shows up frequently in the paper, often on the front page, spelled “f---ing” — similar to the n-word. Spelled-out words have meanings. Do non-spelled-out words convey something less, maybe supposedly showing respect for the reader? Words convey concepts. Are we more offended by the words than the concepts put forward? Just looking for a little class.

Also, so many of the modern political cartoons presume certain knowledge on the part of readers. I am not sure what many are trying to convey as they often do not identify the subject or characters. Oh how I yearn for the days of Jeff MacNelly.

Mike Thompson, Hollywood

A most interesting ESL article

As the mother of two public school educators who teach English as a second language, and as an ESL teacher myself at my local Methodist church, I was thrilled to see the very long and interesting story about chef Gaby Melian printed in both Spanish and English [“La chef Gaby Melian desea motivar a los niños a explorar la cocina latina” and “Chef Gaby Melian wants kids to explore the Latin American kitchen,” Style, Sept. 28].

Some English speakers might have learned a new word or two from the glossary list. Gracias, Washington Post.

Colleen Blessing, Annandale

Post falls short in Jewish holiday coverage

As a liberal observant Jew, I have come to dread one aspect of the Jewish holidays: the inevitable Post article focusing on the quirky and the marginal rather than a story that gets to the core of the holidays and their rituals.

This year’s prize winner was the Oct. 4 Metro article “On day of fasting, D.C. Jewish group plans a controversial event: Lunch,” about GatherDC’s plan to host a lunch on Yom Kippur, the most sacred day of the Jewish calendar, when Jews are expected to fast to atone for their sins of the previous year and make vows to improve in the year ahead. People with medical conditions are absolved of the fasting requirement, and no shaming is involved in those cases, unless they choose to order takeout pizza in the synagogue.

Yes, fasting can be hard. It is meant to be hard. Providing a celebratory venue for people who find fasting physically and emotionally difficult, including several people quoted in the article, is completely antithetical to the spirit of the holiday, also known as the Days of Awe.

If The Post doesn’t think readers are interested in articles about people who take religious holidays seriously, then my suggestion is don’t bother with them at all. But the paper’s track record suggests that I should look forward to reading about the agonies that some Jews will experience this year celebrating the last night of Hanukkah on Christmas Day or next spring’s Passover seders that feature bagels instead of matzoh.

Joel R. Charny, Washington

Boxers are rarely part of concussion coverage

Articles are again appearing about concussions in the National Football League. The Oct. 1 Sports section had two: “Dolphins, NFL face heat on Tagovailoa” and “Coverage of concussions is tricky for broadcasters.” Though the topic of football players’ concussions is important, I have wondered for a long time why concussions in professional boxing are rarely discussed. The whole point of a boxing match is to knock out your opponent. At least that is not the goal of football.

Rocco Marano, Reston

Be careful with those descriptions in the caption

The caption with the photograph that accompanied the Sept. 27 Economy & Business Digest about an art exhibit in Thailand, on the country’s efforts toward sustainable development goals, began, “A Muslim student.” I thought this reference and emphasis on the religion of the girl were unnecessary. The girl’s religion, even if it is Islam, had nothing to do with this event.

This carelessness isn’t what I expect from The Post.

Iffath Sharif, Washington

The editors let a doozy slip by. A photo caption began, “A Muslim student.”

Remember the rule: When you are considering including a person’s race or religion, first substitute “White” or “Christian” and see how it reads.

I guess we could tell the religion of the person in the picture by the head covering, but it certainly was 100 percent irrelevant to the topic of the photo.

Arline Jacobson, Cheshire, Ore.

Accuracy appreciated in article about religion

Thanks for the Oct. 1 Religion article “U.S. bishops’ report shows Catholic Church is split by politics.”

The state of Christian religions explains how writing almost 800 words on Catholicism can still be accurate without once mentioning concepts such as “faith,” “God’s love,” “spiritual life,” or names such as Moses, Jesus, Paul or Martin Luther. Fellow readers can rest assured that Pope Francis will not be fooled by the American Bishops’ Synod Summary; the former Jesuit has reliable sources of truth and guidance.

Gonzalo T. Palacios, Kensington

Pro tip: Review the work of D.C. theaters

Last month, two new shows opened in Washington theaters: Ford’s Theatre’s “The Trip to Bountiful,” starring the celebrated Nancy Robinette (owner of a lifetime award from the Helen Hayes organization), and the Studio Theatre’s “Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” starring respected actress Naomi Jacobson and Sophia Lillis, a young television and film actress many people love.

As of Wednesday, The Post had no reviews of these local shows — employing local talent, generating local taxes, available to local audiences. Instead, we had a Peter Marks review for a show in New York City [“Tom Stoppard’s ‘Leopoldstadt’ is simply devastating,” Style, Oct. 3].

When the health of live performing arts is still very much up for grabs, why on earth is the local paper sending its critic to Manhattan instead of downtown Washington? Butts in seats don’t get there without reviews. The Post needs to do better by this community.

Jane Beard, Churchton

