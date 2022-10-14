In spring 2020, the Montgomery County Parks Department closed sections of Beach Drive so residents could get outdoors and practice social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Though creative, this decision was made with no coordination with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation and no assessment of the impact on local roads. Importantly, residents were not consulted. Residential streets saw an immediate increase in traffic, with many cars traveling at unsafe speeds. Traffic counts conducted after concerns were raised showed some increases of more than 300 percent between weekday averages and Fridays and weekends in March 2021. With the county back to work and school, it has gotten worse.