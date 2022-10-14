In spring 2020, the Montgomery County Parks Department closed sections of Beach Drive so residents could get outdoors and practice social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Though creative, this decision was made with no coordination with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation and no assessment of the impact on local roads. Importantly, residents were not consulted. Residential streets saw an immediate increase in traffic, with many cars traveling at unsafe speeds. Traffic counts conducted after concerns were raised showed some increases of more than 300 percent between weekday averages and Fridays and weekends in March 2021. With the county back to work and school, it has gotten worse.
The closure has created an unsafe situation. Culver Street, for example, has no sidewalks, forcing residents to dodge speeding traffic when walking their pets. Culver also has bus stops for several schools. Residents have reached out to elected officials with no progress made. The Parks Department has ignored requests for data. It says because the Beach Drive closure is popular, it will not reopen the road. Popularity matters more than safety? Neighborhood cars have been damaged and residents verbally assaulted by cut-through drivers.
The county can’t have it both ways: touting success in reopening the county and then keeping unsafe policies in place. The Parks Department acknowledges the unintended consequences of the Beach Drive closure. The county must act to ensure pedestrian and residential safety, regardless of how popular it claims the Beach Drive closures are. Lack of action is at odds with all the measures that the county has implemented on pedestrian safety.
Mike Heyl, Kensington